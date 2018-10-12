The residents of Ross Poldark's Cornwall are no strangers to fisticuffs so they probably won't bat an eyelid when another major scuffle in the Poldark/Warleggan war erupts in season four episode two.

George's brutish right-hand man, Tom Harry, has already very nearly beaten the life out of Drake Carne and this week he turns his attention to Demelza's other brother Sam at the Sawle Feast. And when the apple of Sam's eye, Emma Tregirls, gets involved in their little proxy war things, get a lot more interesting.