Why isn’t Our Girl on BBC1 tonight?

Episode 5 has moved in the schedules...

Michelle Keegan in Our Girl, BBC Pictures, SL

As Our Girl fans will be well aware, the army drama starring Michelle Keegan is usually on Tuesdays at 9pm – but a minor football tournament called the World Cup has been messing with that.

Last week, episode 4 of the BBC1 show moved ten minutes later to 9:10pm on Tuesday and this week the Beeb has wisely decided that it doesn’t want to put Our Girl up against the England v Colombia game on ITV so it has moved days.

That means that the latest episode of Our Girl will air on Wednesday 4th July at 9pm (except in Wales where it will air on Thursday 5th July at 9pm).

Let’s hope it’s worth waiting for…

All about Our Girl

Michelle Keegan in Our Girl, BBC Pictures, SL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

