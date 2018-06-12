The punchy anthem from the Coventry-based singer-songwriter is accompanied by a pacy montage of footage featuring the various members of 2-Section and the missions they find themselves on.

The tune is a far cry from last series which opened with Birdy's Hear You Calling set against a backdrop of storm clouds and a LOT of rain.

The new episodes of Our Girl see the return of Michelle Keegan's Corporal Georgie Lane as 2-Section are sent on tour to Nigeria where they encounter the threat of Boko Haram. The return of the drama comes after the shocking events of last year's series finale which saw Luke Pasqualino's Elvis Harte plummet from a rooftop and die in Georgie's arms. Read creator Tony Grounds' account of why he had to kill him off.

Our Girl airs on Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC1