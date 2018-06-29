Accessibility Links

Wayne Rooney watched the England match in a Washington DC beer garden

Wayne Rooney watched the England match in a Washington DC beer garden

The former England Captain had just signed for MLS side DC United

Wayne Rooney was a long way from home when England took on Belgium in their last group game at the World Cup 2018.

The former England captain was in the US capital to complete his move from Everton to DC United, and, ever the good sport, he stopped by a German-themed beer garden in Washington DC to greet England fans watching the match.

He didn’t stick around to watch the match in full – but you couldn’t blame him, as he was accosted by fans for the whole seven minutes that he was there. Check out a clip of his arrival at the pop-up, which was set-up by the British and Belgian embassies in the city, below.

Rooney signed a three-and-a-half year deal at the MLS club on Thursday, after a remarkable 16-year stint in the Premier League. DC United are the eastern conference’s (the MLS is divided into western and eastern divisions) bottom club – but Rooney will be hoping to reverse their fortunes. His first match is likely to be against the Vancouver Whitecaps on the 14th of July – his move won’t be officially finalised until the MLS transfer window opens on 10th July.

Click here for our full guide to TV, online and radio coverage of World Cup 2018

Rooney is the all-time leading goalscorer for England, and ranks at no.2 in the Premier League scoring ranks with 208 goals to Alan Shearer’s 260.

England play Colombia in the round of 16 at World Cup 2018 at 7pm on Tuesday 3rd July – the match will be shown live on ITV

