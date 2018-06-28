Uruguay v Portugal World Cup 2018: what time is the Last 16 knockout fixture live on TV?

Two 'dark horse' sides meet in a round of 16 game that could produce sparks - check kick-off time, date and channel info here

Uruguay progressed from the World Cup 2018 group stage without dropping a single point.

Portugal meanwhile looked likely to top their group – only for a controversial VAR-awarded penalty to cost them the top spot to Spain.

This match up looks to be one of picks of the Last 16 knockout rounds. Check out kick off time, live TV coverage and more below.

When is the Uruguay v Portugal World Cup 2018 Last 16 match being played?

The match takes place on Saturday 30th June.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 7pm UK time.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Fisht Stadium, Sochi.

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Live TV coverage for the Last 16 matches are still to be confirmed. We will update this page with channel details as soon as we have them.

Who’s in the squads for Uruguay and Portugal?

Uruguay

Goalkeepers: Martin Campana (Independiente), Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Martin Silva (Vasco da Gama).

Defenders: Martin Caceres (Lazio), Sebastian Coates (Sporting CP), Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid), Maximiliano Pereira (Porto), Gaston Silva (Independiente), Guillermo Varela (Penarol).

Midfielders: Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Cruzeiro), Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus), Diego Laxalt (Genoa), Nahitan Nandez (Boca Juniors), Cristian Rodriguez (Penarol), Carlos Sanchez (Monterrey), Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria), Matias Vecino (Inter), Jonathan Urretaviscaya (Monterrey).

Forwards: Edinson Cavani (Paris St-Germain), Maximiliano Gomez (Celta Vigo), Luis Suarez (Barcelona), Cristhian Stuani (Girona).

Portugal

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Beto (Goztepe), Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon).

Defenders: Bruno Alves (Rangers), Cedric Soares (Southampton), Jose Fonte (Dalian Yifang), Mario Rui (Napoli), Pepe (Besiktas), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Ricardo Pereira (Porto), Ruben Dias (Benfica).

Midfielders: Adrien Silva (Leicester), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon), Joao Mario (West Ham), Joao Moutinho (AS Monaco), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow), William Carvalho (Sporting).

Forwards: Andre Silva (AC Milan), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas).

Who will the winner face in the quarter-finals?

They will face the winner of France v Argentina, which is played at 3pm on Saturday 30th June.

How did Uruguay and Portugal get to the knockouts?

Uruguay

Uruguay have quietly been having quite a good World Cup. The focus in their group was mainly on what a surprise package Russia proved to be, but Uruguay topped the group with maximum points and without conceding a goal.

Portugal

After a spectacular opening draw against Spain – thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat trick – Portugal have gone off the boil a bit. Their victory against Morocco was anything but convincing and their bad-tempered draw against Iran cost them top spot in the group.

Who are the players to watch for Uruguay and Portugal?

While it would be easy to pick Uruguay’s strong attacking force of Suarez and Cavani, the efforts of defender Diego Godin will be vital if they’re to progress. The 32-year-old captain is a brick wall at the back and is a huge part of the reason why Uruguay have yet to concede a goal in this World Cup.

For Portugal, you can’t look past the easy pick, Cristiano Ronaldo, who needs no introduction. The World Cup is the one trophy missing from his cabinet and he’ll do anything to win it for his country.

Who’s the top scorer for each team at the World Cup so far?

Uruguay top scorer is striker Luis Suarez with two goals.

To the surprise of no one Portugal’s top scorer is Cristiano Ronaldo with four goals to his name.