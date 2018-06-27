Love Island fans are NOT happy with Megan for “smirking” about Wes and Laura split

Love Island viewers aren’t happy, to say the least, that Islander Megan Barton Hanson appeared to be grinning during Wes and Laura’s break-up argument.

Advertisement

In Tuesday night’s episode, Do Bits Society founder Wes clashed with partner Laura when asking if he could spend more time with Megan after the latter declared her lust for him. And, would you believe it, Laura wasn’t completely on board with the idea.

Their discussion soon descended into a heated argument during which Laura called Wes an “a***hole”. And before storming into the bedroom, Laura shouted that Megan was “f***ing slag” and a “stupid b****” for her involvement in the split.

And many ­– including former Love Islander Gaby Allen – honed in on how Megan seemingly smirked during the breakup…

That smile there is the reason you have never had any girl friends Megan. Slapper. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/eKOw09JK8P — Nico Finan (@nico_finan) June 26, 2018

Just caught up on last nights #loveisland .. Megan’s smug face as Laura walked by actually gives me anxiety. There’s a reason you’ve had “no girl friends” before love. What a piece of work. 🤦🏼‍♀️🤢 — GABBY ALLEN (@gabbydawnallen) June 27, 2018

That smug, trying not to smile look from megan…. 🤔🐍🐍 #SnakeMate #LoveIsland — Carly Telford (@carlytelford1) June 26, 2018

The fact Megan is sat there with a smile on her face says it all #LoveIsland — lucy (@lucyhighburyx) June 26, 2018

And some compared it to Adam’s grin when he was dumped by Rosie…

Megan's smile reminded me of when Adam was laughing at Rosie. It's a horrible thing to do #LoveIsland — Ric (@PrettyRicc) June 26, 2018

Megan smirking at Laura being hurt just sums up how vile she is. Female version of Adam get in the bin #loveisland — Alex Lucas (@Alex__Lucas01) June 26, 2018

Although viewers also debated whether Laura was right to use the term “slag” and Megan to retort “she’s slept with more people than me”…

Laura should not have called Megan a slag (it’s a very demeaning word to use against women) but tbh she could have done worse which most girls would do when a girl is sitting there smirking because of the situation #LoveIsland — Beth (@bethfletcher_x) June 26, 2018

And 2. Her first reaction to Laura calling her a slag (which in itself is an issue, but she was angry and lashing out so I’ll bypass that for now,) was ‘she’s slept with more people than me’. COME ON. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/B56nXCMPcd — Penny @ Little Nell (@Little_Nells) June 27, 2018

Megan goes on about how girls can want sex without being called a slut but her response to Laura calling her a slag is “you’re more of a slag cos you’ve shagged more guys than me” 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ #loveisland⁠ — Cat Crichton (@catcrichtonx) June 26, 2018

Others pointed out that although Megan had been annoyed when Adam tried to seduce her while in a relationship with Rosie, she had come in between Wes and Laura with flirting of her own…

Just remembered how Megan put Adam on blast for coming on to her when he was with Rosie. Alright kettle how’s life in snakeville? #loveisland — Just Susie (@1414juanita) June 26, 2018

And some highlighted how Megan said she didn’t want to break up Laura and Wes before entering the villa…

Okay so this is one thing Megan said before she went into the villa… #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/OibZDNU9mB — R (@robyn_andersonn) June 27, 2018

But most viewers were just there to revel in the sheer drama of it all…

Finally some betrayal, drama and scandal on this show! #loveisland pic.twitter.com/lrzByJznSe — Kellie (@Kellieeelawl) June 25, 2018

And the best bit? The fallout is far from over.

Advertisement

Love Island is on tonight at 9pm on ITV2