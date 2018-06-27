Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Love Island fans are NOT happy with Megan for “smirking” about Wes and Laura split

Love Island fans are NOT happy with Megan for “smirking” about Wes and Laura split

Arise, Muggy Megan

ITV, TL

Love Island viewers aren’t happy, to say the least, that Islander Megan Barton Hanson appeared to be grinning during Wes and Laura’s break-up argument.

Advertisement

In Tuesday night’s episode, Do Bits Society founder Wes clashed with partner Laura when asking if he could spend more time with Megan after the latter declared her lust for him. And, would you believe it, Laura wasn’t completely on board with the idea.

Their discussion soon descended into a heated argument during which Laura called Wes an “a***hole”. And before storming into the bedroom, Laura shouted that Megan was “f***ing slag” and a “stupid b****” for her involvement in the split.

And many ­– including former Love Islander Gaby Allen – honed in on how Megan seemingly smirked during the breakup…

And some compared it to Adam’s grin when he was dumped by Rosie…

Although viewers also debated whether Laura was right to use the term “slag” and Megan to retort “she’s slept with more people than me”…

Others pointed out that although Megan had been annoyed when Adam tried to seduce her while in a relationship with Rosie, she had come in between Wes and Laura with flirting of her own…

And some highlighted how Megan said she didn’t want to break up Laura and Wes before entering the villa…

But most viewers were just there to revel in the sheer drama of it all…

And the best bit? The fallout is far from over.

Advertisement

Love Island is on tonight at 9pm on ITV2

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Love Island

Dani Dyer, Bruce Lee, Jack and Dani (Getty, ITV)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.30 Monday 28th May 2018 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4 on ITV2 Pictured: Adam Collard, Hayley Hughes, Jack Fincham, Kendall Rae-Knight, Niall Aslam, Samira Mighty, Dr. Alex George, Dani Mas Dyer, Wes Nelson, Laura Anderson and Eyal Booker. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Everything we know about Love Island 2018

Megan, Love Island (ITV, EH)

Love Island’s Megan asks Wes to kiss her as she confesses her true feelings for him

Love Island Villa 2018 (ITV, FT)

Where is Love Island filmed?

Dani Dyer, Bruce Lee, Jack and Dani (Getty, ITV)

Danny Dyer enlists Bruce Lee to demonstrate what he’ll do to Love Island’s Jack if he ‘does bits’ with his daughter Dani

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more