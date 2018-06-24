Love Island viewers are loving this bonus clip of Dr Alex learning lad lingo

The A&E doctor learnt all about 'sort' and 'peng' from Jack

You know those thin French pastries that look like pancakes? Crêpes? How do you pronounce them: cray-ps or creps?

That’s the all-important question posed to Love Island fans after watching a chat about ‘lad lingo’ between Jack and Alex. On last night’s recap show The Weekly Hot List, which features cut footage from the last week in the villa, the two discussed the meaning of ‘sort’, ‘peng’ (seriously attractive), ‘chirpsing’ (flirting) and, most importantly, ‘crep’.

While Dani Dyer’s white-toothed partner argued ‘creps’ means a pair of trainers and ‘cray-ps’ refers to the pastry, Dr Alex argued that ‘creps’ is only a word for the food*. “I think a ‘crep’ is quite clearly basically like a pancake with chocolate in it,” he told the Beach Hut.

HOTLIST EXCLUSIVE: Day by day our Islanders are slowly corrupting Alex's vocabulary… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/8iuunGX6Pe — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 23, 2018

And for many viewers at home, this was the highlight of their Love Island week…

alex thinking that fresh creps were pancakes is the highlight of my week #loveisland — Isabella Cook (@isabellaroseox) June 23, 2018

Cracking up catching up on #loveisland #aftersun with Alex learning the word creps! I thought it was some type of pancake as well 😂😂 — Charlie Broyd (@charliebroyd) June 24, 2018

this episode of the weekly hotlist is pure gold Jack and Alex need their own show #loveisland pic.twitter.com/GsGHliZydI — Hannah (@_oakesh) June 23, 2018

Alex learning slang needs its own segment i swear 😂 #LoveIsland #theweeklyhotlist — Rosa🌹Díaz° (@ParaisoBelleza) June 23, 2018

Watching Alex give the definition for all the slang in the villa is making my life. 😂😂😂 #LoveIsland #TheWeeklyHotlist — L A U R E N ✨👑💕. (@Looozza_x) June 24, 2018

I don’t care, Alex is just the cutest😩 honestly he is too good for this show. Learning new slang from Jack😂 #LoveIsland — Amy Stewart (@ymastewart) June 23, 2018

So, was there anything else Love Island viewers who didn’t watch The Weekly Hot List missed out on? If you include a terrified Samira being chased out of the pool by a wasp, absolutely.

HOTLIST EXCLUSIVE: When summer's in full swing and the wasps won't leave you alone #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/F3C0NsbJDK — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 23, 2018

However, if it’s re-coupling gossip and all-consuming drama you’re after then you’ll have to wait for the main show to air tonight.

Love Island returns 9pm Sunday on ITV2

*RadioTimes can categorically confirm that a ‘crep’ is indeed a crêpe (­i.e. a pastry) and never EVER a shoe.