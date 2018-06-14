Premier League 2018/19 fixtures revealed

Sky Sports and BT Sport are yet to confirm which matches will be shown live on TV, but the fixtures for every team in the new season have now been released

The Premier League 2018/19 season will kick off on Saturday 11th August, with the fixtures announced, rather coincidentally, on 14th June – the same day the World Cup 2018 kicks off in Russia.

As with every season, all the dates are liable to change – and some definitely will once the broadcasters have chosen which games will be shown live on TV.

The first set of TV fixtures is set to be confirmed on 6th July 2018.

As things are now, though, the opening day will see a massive opening weekend, with champions Man City travelling to Wenger-less Arsenal, Newcastle taking on Spurs, Champions League runners-up Liverpool facing West Ham, and Man United versus Leicester.

This year, the matches will be split between Sky Sports and BT Sport. Amazon Prime Video, who made their first foray into live football earlier this month by securing the rights to 20 Premier League games, will have to wait in the wings until the 2019/2020 season, when their deal kicks in.

Check out every fixture for the 2018/2019 Premier League season below.

Saturday, 11 August 2018

Arsenal v Man City

AFC Bournemouth v Cardiff City

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea

Liverpool v West Ham

Man Utd v Leicester City

Newcastle United v Spurs

Southampton v Burnley

Watford v Brighton

Wolves v Everton

Saturday, 18 August 2018

Brighton v Man Utd

Burnley v Watford

Cardiff City v Newcastle United

Chelsea v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Man City v Huddersfield Town

Spurs v Fulham

West Ham v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday, 25 August 2018

Arsenal v West Ham

AFC Bournemouth v Everton

Fulham v Burnley

Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City

Liverpool v Brighton

Man Utd v Spurs

Newcastle United v Chelsea

Southampton v Leicester City

Watford v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Man City

Saturday, 1 September 2018

Brighton v Fulham

Burnley v Man Utd

Cardiff City v Arsenal

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Everton v Huddersfield Town

Leicester City v Liverpool

Man City v Newcastle United

Watford v Spurs

West Ham v Wolves

Saturday, 15 September 2018

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City

Chelsea v Cardiff City

Everton v West Ham

Huddersfield Town v Crystal Palace

Man City v Fulham

Newcastle United v Arsenal

Southampton v Brighton

Spurs v Liverpool

Watford v Man Utd

Wolves v Burnley

Saturday, 22 September 2018

Arsenal v Everton

Brighton v Spurs

Burnley v AFC Bournemouth

Cardiff City v Man City

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

Fulham v Watford

Leicester City v Huddersfield Town

Liverpool v Southampton

Man Utd v Wolves

West Ham v Chelsea

Saturday, 29 September 2018

Arsenal v Watford

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Cardiff City v Burnley

Chelsea v Liverpool

Everton v Fulham

Huddersfield Town v Spurs

Man City v Brighton

Newcastle United v Leicester City

West Ham v Man Utd

Wolves v Southampton

Saturday, 6 October 2018

Brighton v West Ham

Burnley v Huddersfield Town

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Fulham v Arsenal

Leicester City v Everton

Liverpool v Man City

Man Utd v Newcastle United

Southampton v Chelsea

Spurs v Cardiff City

Watford v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday, 20 October 2018

Arsenal v Leicester City

AFC Bournemouth v Southampton

Cardiff City v Fulham

Chelsea v Man Utd

Everton v Crystal Palace

Huddersfield Town v Liverpool

Man City v Burnley

Newcastle United v Brighton

West Ham v Spurs

Wolves v Watford

Saturday, 27 October 2018

Brighton v Wolves

Burnley v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Fulham v AFC Bournemouth

Leicester City v West Ham

Liverpool v Cardiff City

Man Utd v Everton

Southampton v Newcastle United

Spurs v Man City

Watford v Huddersfield Town

Saturday, 3 November 2018

Arsenal v Liverpool

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd

Cardiff City v Leicester City

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Brighton

Huddersfield Town v Fulham

Man City v Southampton

Newcastle United v Watford

West Ham v Burnley

Wolves v Spurs

Saturday, 10 November 2018

Arsenal v Wolves

Cardiff City v Brighton

Chelsea v Everton

Crystal Palace v Spurs

Huddersfield Town v West Ham

Leicester City v Burnley

Liverpool v Fulham

Man City v Man Utd

Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth

Southampton v Watford

Saturday, 24 November 2018

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

Brighton v Leicester City

Burnley v Newcastle United

Everton v Cardiff City

Fulham v Southampton

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Spurs v Chelsea

Watford v Liverpool

West Ham v Man City

Wolves v Huddersfield Town

Saturday, 1 December 2018

Arsenal v Spurs

Cardiff City v Wolves

Chelsea v Fulham

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Huddersfield Town v Brighton

Leicester City v Watford

Liverpool v Everton

Man City v AFC Bournemouth

Newcastle United v West Ham

Southampton v Man Utd

Tuesday, 4 December 2018

19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Huddersfield Town

19:45 Brighton v Crystal Palace

19:45 Burnley v Liverpool

19:45 Fulham v Leicester City

19:45 Watford v Man City

19:45 West Ham v Cardiff City

19:45 Wolves v Chelsea

20:00 Man Utd v Arsenal

Wednesday, 5 December 2018

19:45 Everton v Newcastle United

20:00 Spurs v Southampton

Saturday, 8 December 2018

Arsenal v Huddersfield Town

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

Burnley v Brighton

Cardiff City v Southampton

Chelsea v Man City

Everton v Watford

Leicester City v Spurs

Man Utd v Fulham

Newcastle United v Wolves

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Saturday, 15 December 2018

Brighton v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Leicester City

Fulham v West Ham

Huddersfield Town v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Man Utd

Man City v Everton

Southampton v Arsenal

Spurs v Burnley

Watford v Cardiff City

Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday, 22 December 2018

Arsenal v Burnley

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton

Cardiff City v Man Utd

Chelsea v Leicester City

Everton v Spurs

Huddersfield Town v Southampton

Man City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Fulham

West Ham v Watford

Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday, 26 December 2018

Brighton v Arsenal

Burnley v Everton

Crystal Palace v Cardiff City

Fulham v Wolves

Leicester City v Man City

Liverpool v Newcastle United

Man Utd v Huddersfield Town

Southampton v West Ham

Spurs v AFC Bournemouth

Watford v Chelsea

Saturday, 29 December 2018

Brighton v Everton

Burnley v West Ham

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Fulham v Huddersfield Town

Leicester City v Cardiff City

Liverpool v Arsenal

Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth

Southampton v Man City

Spurs v Wolves

Watford v Newcastle United

Tuesday, 1 January 2019

Arsenal v Fulham

AFC Bournemouth v Watford

Cardiff City v Spurs

Chelsea v Southampton

Everton v Leicester City

Huddersfield Town v Burnley

Man City v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Man Utd

West Ham v Brighton

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Saturday, 12 January 2019

Brighton v Liverpool

Burnley v Fulham

Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town

Chelsea v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Watford

Everton v AFC Bournemouth

Leicester City v Southampton

Man City v Wolves

Spurs v Man Utd

West Ham v Arsenal

Saturday, 19 January 2019

Arsenal v Chelsea

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham

Fulham v Spurs

Huddersfield Town v Man City

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Man Utd v Brighton

Newcastle United v Cardiff City

Southampton v Everton

Watford v Burnley

Wolves v Leicester City

Tuesday, 29 January 2019

19:45 Arsenal v Cardiff City

19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea

19:45 Fulham v Brighton

19:45 Huddersfield Town v Everton

19:45 Wolves v West Ham

20:00 Man Utd v Burnley

Wednesday, 30 January 2019

19:45 Newcastle United v Man City

19:45 Southampton v Crystal Palace

20:00 Liverpool v Leicester City

20:00 Spurs v Watford

Saturday, 2 February 2019

Brighton v Watford

Burnley v Southampton

Cardiff City v AFC Bournemouth

Chelsea v Huddersfield Town

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Everton v Wolves

Leicester City v Man Utd

Man City v Arsenal

Spurs v Newcastle United

West Ham v Liverpool

Saturday, 9 February 2019

Brighton v Burnley

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Fulham v Man Utd

Huddersfield Town v Arsenal

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

Man City v Chelsea

Southampton v Cardiff City

Spurs v Leicester City

Watford v Everton

Wolves v Newcastle United

Saturday, 23 February 2019

Arsenal v Southampton

AFC Bournemouth v Wolves

Burnley v Spurs

Cardiff City v Watford

Chelsea v Brighton

Everton v Man City

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Man Utd v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Huddersfield Town

West Ham v Fulham

Tuesday, 26 February 2019

19:45 Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth

19:45 Cardiff City v Everton

19:45 Huddersfield Town v Wolves

19:45 Leicester City v Brighton

20:00 Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Wednesday, 27 February 2019

19:45 Chelsea v Spurs

19:45 Newcastle United v Burnley

19:45 Southampton v Fulham

20:00 Liverpool v Watford

20:00 Man City v West Ham

Saturday, 2 March 2019

AFC Bournemouth v Man City

Brighton v Huddersfield Town

Burnley v Crystal Palace

Everton v Liverpool

Fulham v Chelsea

Man Utd v Southampton

Spurs v Arsenal

Watford v Leicester City

West Ham v Newcastle United

Wolves v Cardiff City

Saturday, 9 March 2019

Arsenal v Man Utd

Cardiff City v West Ham

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Huddersfield Town v AFC Bournemouth

Leicester City v Fulham

Liverpool v Burnley

Man City v Watford

Newcastle United v Everton

Southampton v Spurs

Saturday, 16 March 2019

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Brighton v Cardiff City

Burnley v Leicester City

Everton v Chelsea

Fulham v Liverpool

Man Utd v Man City

Spurs v Crystal Palace

Watford v Southampton

West Ham v Huddersfield Town

Wolves v Arsenal

Saturday, 30 March 2019

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Brighton v Southampton

Burnley v Wolves

Cardiff City v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town

Fulham v Man City

Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth

Liverpool v Spurs

Man Utd v Watford

West Ham v Everton

Saturday, 6 April 2019

AFC Bournemouth v Burnley

Chelsea v West Ham

Everton v Arsenal

Huddersfield Town v Leicester City

Man City v Cardiff City

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Liverpool

Spurs v Brighton

Watford v Fulham

Wolves v Man Utd

Saturday, 13 April 2019

Brighton v AFC Bournemouth

Burnley v Cardiff City

Crystal Palace v Man City

Fulham v Everton

Leicester City v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Chelsea

Man Utd v West Ham

Southampton v Wolves

Spurs v Huddersfield Town

Watford v Arsenal

Saturday, 20 April 2019

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham

Cardiff City v Liverpool

Chelsea v Burnley

Everton v Man Utd

Huddersfield Town v Watford

Man City v Spurs

Newcastle United v Southampton

West Ham v Leicester City

Wolves v Brighton

Saturday, 27 April 2019

Brighton v Newcastle United

Burnley v Man City

Crystal Palace v Everton

Fulham v Cardiff City

Leicester City v Arsenal

Liverpool v Huddersfield Town

Man Utd v Chelsea

Southampton v AFC Bournemouth

Spurs v West Ham

Watford v Wolves

Saturday, 4 May 2019

Arsenal v Brighton

AFC Bournemouth v Spurs

Cardiff City v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Watford

Everton v Burnley

Huddersfield Town v Man Utd

Man City v Leicester City

Newcastle United v Liverpool

West Ham v Southampton

Wolves v Fulham

Sunday, 12 May 2019

Brighton v Man City

Burnley v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Fulham v Newcastle United

Leicester City v Chelsea

Liverpool v Wolves

Man Utd v Cardiff City

Southampton v Huddersfield Town

Spurs v Everton

Watford v West Ham