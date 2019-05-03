Premier League permutations: Can Man City win the league this weekend? Who will be relegated?

Premier League teams have been dragged into the nitty gritty end-of-season battles with just two weeks left of the 2018/19 campaign.

The title race is still open, while top-four places are still up for grabs and two teams are scrapping to avoid relegation.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are all among the list of teams still battling for significant achievements this year – but which teams will hit their targets?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of permutations for the Premier League title, top-four and relegation battles.

Premier League title permutations

If Liverpool lose against Newcastle and Man City win against Leicester, Man City will be crowned Premier League champions.

If Liverpool win or draw against Newcastle, the title race will go to the final day of the season, though Man City would be in a commanding position if they beat Leicester.

Liverpool cannot win the Premier League title this weekend.

Premier League top four permutations

Man City and Liverpool are guaranteed Champions League places regardless of their results.

If Tottenham win against Bournemouth, Tottenham will confirm their place in the top four.

If Arsenal and Man Utd both lose, Tottenham will confirm their place in the top four.

If Chelsea win against Watford and Arsenal and Man Utd both draw or lose, Chelsea will confirm their place in the top four.

If Arsenal draw or lose against Brighton and Chelsea win and Tottenham draw or win, Arsenal will NOT be able to finish in the top four.

If Man Utd lose against Huddersfield and Chelsea draw, or if Man Utd draw and Chelsea win, Man Utd will NOT be able to finish in the top four.

Premier League relegation permutations

Huddersfield and Fulham are already relegated. One more team will go down to the Championship.

If Cardiff lose or draw against Crystal Palace, Cardiff will be relegated.

If Brighton win against Arsenal, Cardiff will be relegated.

If Cardiff win against Crystal Palace and Brighton lose, Brighton (vs Man City home) will go into the final day of the season one point ahead of Cardiff (vs Man Utd away).

