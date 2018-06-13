How to watch the Fifa World Cup 2026 vote live on TV and online

Accessibility Links

Morocco could become only the second African nation to host the tournament if they can beat a combined bid from the USA, Canada and Mexico

On Wednesday 13th June, a vote at FIFA’s annual congress at Moscow’s Expocentre will decide the host nation for the 2026 World Cup.

Two entries are in the running – a combined, or “united”, bid from the USA, Mexico and Canada, and a bid from Morocco. On Tuesday, experts said that the vote was “too close to call”.

The vote is item 13 on Fifa’s agenda for the day, with voting set to begin at around 11am.

Where can I watch the World Cup 2026 vote live?

You can stream the 68th FIFA Congress live below via YouTube.

First each bid will have a chance to make a 15-minute presentation to the Fifa congress. Then the Fifa delegates will vote – find out more about the voting procedure in this very detailed guidance detailed from Fifa – and then the host for the 2026 World Cup will be revealed.

2026 seems like a long way away, now, however, as we gear up for the World Cup 2018 in Russia. Find out everything you need to know about TV coverage of the tournament here, and pick up a copy of Radio Times this week to pick up a free wall chart to keep track of all the results.

How to watch the 2018 World Cup – full TV guide

Getty Images
