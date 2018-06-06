Who is Hayley Hughes? Meet the Love Island contestant and model

The 21-year-old admits she has “no filter” and is looking for a man who’s in touch with his emotions

21-year-old Love Island contestant Hayley Hughes is a model who’s just come out of her one and only relationship, which began when she was 16 and lasted five years.

She confesses that she has “no filter” and says what she’s thinking all the time – “Some people like it, some people don’t, but I am not going to not be me.”

Hayley also describes herself as “outgoing and funny” as well as “caring” and “confident”. She’s a big fan of her own dimples which, she explains, “are very unique and that’s a sign of beauty”.

What is Hayley looking for in a boy?

Hayley likes a guy who “knows how to treat a girl”. She wants “the package” (ahem), not just someone who’s attractive. “If he can make me laugh, that’s a big thing,” she says.

She’s also keen on a man who’s in touch with his sensitive side: “I like someone that is not afraid to show emotions. I don’t like a guy that puts a front on for his friends.”

The most off-putting characteristic a guy can have is vanity, according to Hayley. “I don’t like a guy who is nice looking and knows it,” she says. “A guy who is too full of themselves. I like a guy who looks after himself and maintains himself, but not too over the top.”

Who is Hayley Hughes? Key facts:

Coupled up with: Eyal Booker

Age: 21

Job: Model

Instagram: hayleyhughes.xx

Location: Liverpool

Love Island begins on Monday 4th June at 9pm on ITV2