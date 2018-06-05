Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Love Island’s Eyal is already annoying partner Hayley with his talk of games

Love Island’s Eyal is already annoying partner Hayley with his talk of games

Expect a masterclass in self-sabotage on tonight's show

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4: Ep2 on ITV2 Pictured: Eyal and Hayley argue about the game. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052 TL

Hayley and Eyal have only been coupled up for a day, but already the Love Island pair are experiencing some major difficulties. And not just because she can’t pronounce his name.

Advertisement

In tonight’s episode, Eyal (we think it’s “ee-yall”) upsets the 21-year-old model by suggesting Love Island is a game. While discussing Adam – the villa newbie who has to couple up with one of the girls, leaving one boy single – Hayley told Eyal, “You saw what can happen in a day, by the time we recouple things could have changed.”

“It’s mad… This is a game,” Eyal replies to her.

“Is it a game?” Hayley asks, shocked: “I thought you didn’t have a game plan?”

Eyal, digging himself in further, tells her: “I don’t have a game plan but this whole thing is made to be a game.”

“It’s not a game, it’s only a game if you want it to be a game,” Hayley tells him.

But Eyal sinks even further into his hole: “This is a game. But I’m going with what I feel at that time 100 percent.”

And, unsurprisingly, this didn’t go down too well with Hayley: “At that time? So it could change tomorrow?”

“Like it could with you,” Eyal says, his head barely above ground by this point: “We don’t know. I haven’t worked you out.”

Fortunately, Eyal soon finds his way to the Beach Hut for the opportunity to clear things up and explain to viewers why actually he’s a nice guy. Unfortunately, he doesn’t take it.

“The point that I was trying to make is that I’m not in here to mess anyone around, to hurt anyone’s feelings, but Love Island is a game and if anyone else walks through the door and catches my eye, then that’s who I’m going to go with,” he said.

Later Hayley also revealed to the Beach Hut her thoughts on the conversation: “I was p***ed off to tell you the truth and then I was like, ‘I don’t even want to speak to you’.”

In summary: if he keeps going, Eyal could find himself dumped and disgraced by the end of the week.

Still, he’ll leave with that glorious head of hair though, right?

Advertisement

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2

Tags

All about Love Island

Georgia Steel on Love Island, ITV Pictures, SL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Dani Dyer, Love Island (ITV, EH)

The Love Islanders’ dirty secrets are revealed in their first challenge

Laura Anderson and Wes Nelson on Love Island 2018

The first couples on Love Island 2018 have been revealed

Jack Fincham on Love Island 2018, ITV Pictures, SL

Love Island producers saw over 1,000 hopefuls – this is what they’re looking for

©ITV Plc

Love Island is back and I’m powerless to the pull of this muggy, melty TV gold

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more