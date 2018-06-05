Here’s what former Love Island contestants thought of the new series launch

Find out what last year’s islanders reckoned to the new girls and guys entering the villa

It must have been surreal for 2017’s Love Island contestants to watch the launch of this year’s series on Monday night – and they’ve certainly been very vocal about the new bunch on Twitter.

Not only has Marcel Somerville reprised his role as the Love Doctor, but the former Islanders already have a few favourite couples and some are joking about re-entering the villa.

One of the stand-out moments of the launch – and the hardest to watch – was A&E doctor Alex George’s double rejection in the very first coupling, and his relegation to the “subs bench”. But it wasn’t all bad, as Dr Marcel was on hand to support his fellow medic…

Trust me the couple's that are there right now will probably totally change by the end of the week. Alex might have some moves up his sleeves!!! — Marcel Somerville (@marcel_rockyb) June 4, 2018

Don't worry Alex you can survive bro!!! — Marcel Somerville (@marcel_rockyb) June 4, 2018

Very peak, but he's dealt with more stress than this as a doctor. He can do his thing — Marcel Somerville (@marcel_rockyb) June 4, 2018

Meanwhile Gabby Allen, who recently split from Marcel, was joking that she needs to go back into the villa for a second shot at finding love…

2nd time lucky for me ??? 😂 https://t.co/M3p4GwZkzF — GABBY ALLEN (@gabbydawnallen) June 4, 2018

The favourite couples so far seem to be Jack and Dani, Kendall and Niall and Hayley and Eyal.

That jack’s gonna win. Calling it now 😂❤️🏝 — Jonny Mitchell (@jonnyVmitchell) June 4, 2018

Omgggggggg I love Dani and Jack already 😂 get the big dog Danny in a Westham shirt! — Kem (@KemCetinay) June 4, 2018

Why am I nervous sat here watching Love Island, what does everyone think? I like Kendall go on girl stepping forward 🙌🏾💪🏽 #loveisland — MONTANA ROSE BROWN (@MontanaRoseB) June 4, 2018

I want Hayley and Eyal to win already 🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️ — Amber Davies (@Amber_Davies7) June 4, 2018

Amber Davies, like everyone else, has her eyes on the beast that is Adam Collard.

Crying 😂 Hi Adam Hun — Amber Davies (@Amber_Davies7) June 4, 2018

And Olivia Attwood has acknowledged what we’ve all been thinking – that one new Love Island contestant looks very familiar indeed…

The analysis is all pretty positive so far – no islanders have yet been labelled as a “mug” or a “snake”. Here’s to more incisive Twitter commentary from former contestants as the series goes on…

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2