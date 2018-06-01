Britain’s Got Talent 2018: who is singing priest Father Ray Kelly?

Everything you need to know about Ireland's singing priest set to appear in front of the judges on ITV

In 2014, a YouTube video of a priest singing Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah at a wedding went viral.

The video was viewed over 60 million times and made its subject an overnight internet star.

The singing priest in question is Father Ray Kelly, who sang the Cohen song as the bride walked down the aisle on the day of her wedding – and now he’s appearing on Britain’s Got Talent.

Who is the singing priest on Britain’s Got Talent?

The 65-year-old was born in the Irish town of Tyrrellspass and was ordained in 1989.

In 2006, Kelly was appointed as the parish priest in Oldcastle & Moylagh, Co. Meath where he has worked ever since.

While he was studying to enter the priesthood, Father Kelly was a member of the boyband Rafiki, and he and the band would go on to perform at local events, even recording a charity single.

In the summer of 2014, he signed a contract with Universal Music Ireland, and has since made a series of TV appearances and performed all over the world on his route to the Britain’s Got Talent stage.