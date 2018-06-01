Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Britain’s Got Talent 2018: who is singing priest Father Ray Kelly?

Britain’s Got Talent 2018: who is singing priest Father Ray Kelly?

Everything you need to know about Ireland's singing priest set to appear in front of the judges on ITV

Britain's Got Talent Father Ray Kelly

In 2014, a YouTube video of a priest singing Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah at a wedding went viral.

Advertisement

The video was viewed over 60 million times and made its subject an overnight internet star.

The singing priest in question is Father Ray Kelly, who sang the Cohen song as the bride walked down the aisle on the day of her wedding – and now he’s appearing on Britain’s Got Talent.

Who is the singing priest on Britain’s Got Talent?

The 65-year-old was born in the Irish town of Tyrrellspass and was ordained in 1989.

In 2006, Kelly was appointed as the parish priest in Oldcastle & Moylagh, Co. Meath where he has worked ever since.

While he was studying to enter the priesthood, Father Kelly was a member of the boyband Rafiki, and he and the band would go on to perform at local events, even recording a charity single.

Advertisement

In the summer of 2014, he signed a contract with Universal Music Ireland, and has since made a series of TV appearances and performed all over the world on his route to the Britain’s Got Talent stage.

Tags

All about Britain's Got Talent

Lost Voice Guy
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Britain's Got Talent judges 2018: David Walliams

David Walliams criticises Strictly Come Dancing over same sex couple debate

Britain's Got Talent David and Javier

Britain’s Got Talent 2018: All the acts auditioning in episode 2

Britain's Got Talent - Rise - Hollie Booth

Inspirational Hollie Booth leaves everyone in tears during Britain’s Got Talent audition

Britain's Got Talent - Lost Voice Guy

Who is Lost Voice Guy? Comedian Lee Ridley wows on Britain’s Got Talent 2018

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more