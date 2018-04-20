Hollie, originally from Sheffield, survived the bomb after her aunt Kelly Brewster shielded her from the blast in May 2017. Kelly was one of the 22 people who were killed in the attack.

“God only knows how she dealt with that at her age, the effect it must still have,” said judge Simon Cowell about the performance. “The fact that she got together with a bunch of friends and did something, more than just an act, it was a statement. It showed that the cowards can’t win and that she overcame it.

“I thought it was respectful, it was one of those moments I will never, ever forget. To come back in front of a theatre, and think about that for a moment after everything she’s been through – and in Manchester – you just have to go, ‘Respect’. I saw the friendship and their bond. I was so happy that they trusted us enough to come on our show. It was a good thing.”

Britain’s Got Talent returns 8pm, Saturday 21st April, ITV