How do I get tickets to Britain's Got Talent?

In order to be in with a chance of landing tickets you should head over to Applause Store where you can sign up to a mailing list to be notified when the tickets become available.

The best part is that the tickets themselves are free and audiences are selected on a first come, first served basis so make sure you arrive early on the day to make sure you land a seat behind the judges.

Applause also notes that they do over-distribute tickets to account for "no shows" so there’s no guarantee of landing a seat.

Britain's Got Talent judges 2018: Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon (Syco/Thames/ITV)

But it doesn't sound like you're going to want to miss it. If Britain's Got More Talent host Stephen Mulhern is to be believed, we’re in for a great series.

When are Britain's Got Talent's live shows?

Although BGT returns to ITV on Saturday 14th May, these auditions have already been filmed.

Unfortunately, they were recorded back in January and February in London, Blackpool and Manchester, and so tickets are now only available for the week of live semi-finals and grand final that are due to air at the end of May.

Where are the live shows being held?

In previous years the lives have taken place in a TV studio but this year, for the first time Hammersmith Apollo will be hosting the event.

The lavish Apollo is no stranger to variety as it regularly hosts everything from music to stand-up comedy so the range of talent on show in BGT should be right at home.

As judge Alesha Dixon explained: "I’m actually looking forward to us going to the Hammersmith Apollo. I’m looking forward to the fact we’re doing the live shows in a theatre. I think it’s going to create a different atmosphere."

Britain’s Got Talent airs on Saturdays on ITV.