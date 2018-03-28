ITV has dropped the trailer for this year’s Britain’s Got Talent, featuring Simon Cowell as a medieval king, Amanda Holden as an Elizabeth I doppelganger, David Walliams as a mad George III and Alesha Dixon as a frowning Queen Victoria.

But there’s a huge part of TV royalty missing from the teaser: Ant and Dec, the Geordie presenting duo, who have fronted the series since it began in 2007. With Ant McPartlin “taking time off to seek treatment” after he was arrested – and subsequently charged – for drink driving, it is not yet clear who will present the ITV flagship's live shows.