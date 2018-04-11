With the hope of winning a spot at the Royal Variety Performance, here are just some of the acts who will try to impress judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams over the next seven weeks of BGT auditions:

DVJ / Diversity Juniors

Despite winning the show back in 2009, Diversity will be auditioning for Britain's Got Talent again. Sort of.

A brand new dance troupe called Diversity Juniors have been put together by Ashley Banjo and impressed the judges when they took to the stage during the auditions. Alesha Dixon says they're as good as the originals!

"We are spoilt for talent in the dance category this year; there are quite a few that I was pretty close to pushing my golden buzzer for," Alesha explained. "Then out came Diversity Juniors and knocked it out of the park. They came out and were incredible. Simon said they weren’t as good as the original Diversity, but I’d actually argue that the talent in that group is as good as Diversity when they first auditioned on the show."

Here's Diversity impressing Simon, Amanda and Piers (yes, Piers) at the BGT auditions a staggering nine years ago:

B Positive

If you recognise the name, it might be because B Positive have already performed at last year's MOBO Awards:

The group brings together people who live with sickle cell disease – a blood disorder that impacts around 15,000 people in the UK – and their affected families. The band has been created by both MOBO and the NHS as a way of raising awareness and driving new registrations of much-needed blood donors.

"It was very dramatic for me; the National Health Service has had a massive impact on my family," said Amanda of their audition. "I champion them all the time. I did haemorrhage so blood donors saved my life. So when this choir came on wanting to raise awareness, specifically there to talk about getting more Afro-Caribbean people to donate their blood, I found it really emotional and thought what an amazing way it was to raise awareness of sickle cell and donating blood in general."

Hollie Booth

13-year-old Hollie was caught up in the Manchester Arena bombing in May last year. She came to Britain's Got Talent auditions in Manchester and performed a dance routine with her friends.

"God only knows how she dealt with that at her age, the affect it must still have," said Simon. "The fact that she got together with a bunch of friends and did something, more than just an act, it was a statement. It showed that the cowards can’t win and that she overcame it.

"I thought it was respectful, it was one of those moments I will never, ever forget. To come back in front of a theatre, and think about that for a moment after everything she’s been through – and in Manchester – you just have to go, ‘Respect’. I saw the friendship and their bond. I was so happy that they trusted us enough to come on our show. It was a good thing."

David Williams, Ant McPartlin, Alesha Dixon, Stephen Mulhern, Declan Donnelly, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell in Britain's Got Talent 2018

(Syco / Thames)

Meanwhile, Alesha added: "I would say that, for me that audition was bigger than the show, that’s the only way to describe the magnitude of what she’s been through and the moment of her performing on the show. It felt bigger than us.

"It was one of those moments where everyone is humbled. I’d never experienced anything quite like it actually. I was trying so hard, obviously we were moved to tears, but I tried to keep it together, by the end we were smiling and happy crying. I’ve never experienced that on the show. The show has given them the most incredible platform to remind us all how precious life is and to not take any of it for granted. She was magnificent."

DJ Murray Mint

There isn't much online about Mr Mint, but from what Amanda Holden says about his madcap audition, it sounds like must-see TV...

Britain's Got Talent judges 2018: Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon (Syco/Thames/ITV)

"A cheese board came out!" Amanda exclaimed. "I ate a piece of cheese, I mean, that’s shocking in itself! I only ever eat avocado and spinach. He was a DJ with cheesy songs and we all did the routines and got into the vibe. When we get to let our hair down it’s phenomenal. The fact we’re all up for it and game for a laugh, we don’t care if our outfits get messed up or we break a nail, I mean, Alesha and I like to look good but we’re not girly girls, we want to have fun and oh my god, we all had fun."

And Simon Cowell has promised us some "viral" auditions

Although we don't know specifically who Simon is talking about, he does compare some of the auditionees to Susan Boyle and Paul Potts.

"It’s not just the talent, it’s them as people which makes a big difference," he says. "I could name a couple of people but I won’t, it’s not fair on the others. I’ve got a very good feeling that when these audition shows air quite a lot of things are going to happen quite quickly, I do believe that.

"Like with Susan Boyle and how her clip was shared around the world and stuff like that. You are going to see some stories which will make you go, ‘Woah!’ There’s some viral moments, for sure."

Maybe one of them will be when the judges all get up on stage and start smashing up crockery?

Britain's Got Talent (ITV)

"That was amazing!" says Amanda. "This poor guy was on stage and we could see that he has plates lined up and he was playing Greek music. All of a sudden David gets on the stage and so I said to Alesha, ‘Do you know what? Let’s get on the stage as well’.

"It turned into the end of Bugsy Malone, where they have splurge guns except we were using crockery! It was carnage, there was water everywhere, I threw peanuts, Simon threw mugs, it was an absolute mess at the end. I turned to the right and saw the executive producer with her hands on her hips staring at us like a headmistress. I went hot and was like, ‘Oh god, we’re going to get done!’"

Or maybe when Simon gets covered in toilet paper during one of the more barmy auditions?

"I sat next to Simon the other week and he was wrapped in toilet paper and I just thought, ‘This would never have happened 10 years ago with me and Piers Morgan!’" said Amanda. "I took so many pictures of him, I couldn’t get over it – toilet paper man, Andrex man, you can think of loads of hashtags for it."

Britain's Got Talent airs Saturdays on ITV