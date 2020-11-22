ATP Finals 2020 schedule – Order of Play Sunday 22nd November
The ATP Finals has arrived in 2020 to round off the tour calendar with eight stars in the mix and we've got all the schedule information, TV times and more.
Today brings the ATP Finals – and with it the men’s tennis season – to a close after something of a disrupted year.
It’s now certain that for the fifth year in a row we’ll have a brand new winner of the event, with Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev facing each other in what is sure to be a closely contested match-up.
US Open champion Thiem saw off world number one Novak Djokovic in yesterday’s first semi-final, getting the better of the Serb in an intriguing three-set encounter.
And the second sem-final – a repeat of the 2019 US Open final between Medvedev and Rafael Nadal – proved to be every bit as tight, with the Russian clinching it in the third set.
The final takes place today and will be the last ATP Finals match to take place in London – with the tournament moving to Turin from 2021 onwards.
As the Order of Play heats up, RadioTimes.com brings you the full ATP Finals 2020 schedule ahead of today’s action.
ATP Finals 2020 schedule – Order of Play
Times are approximate.
Sunday 22nd November
Dominic Thiem v Daniil Medvedev – 6pm
Doubles Final
Jurgen Melzer and Edouard Roger-Vasselin v Nikola Mektic and Wesley Koolhof
ATP Finals 2020 groups
The players will be split into two groups for the opening stage of the tournament.
They will play under the banner of Group Tokyo 1970 and Group London 2020 to honour the first and most recent ATP Finals tournament as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.
Group Toyko 1970
- Novak Djokovic
- Daniil Medvedev
- Alexander Zverev
- Diego Schwartzman
Group London 2020
- Rafael Nadal
- Dominic Thiem
- Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Andrey Rublev
ATP Finals 2020 format
Players in the same group will play each other once. Players will then be ranked in those groups in order of how many wins they picked up from their three matches.
If two players are tied, their head-to-head record is used to break the deadlock. The top two players from each group will progress to the semi-finals where they will play the top two stars from the other group (1st v 2nd, 2nd v 1st) before a grand final to determine the champion.
The dates for the tournament are as follows:
Sunday 15th November – Friday 20th November: Group stages
Saturday 21st November: Semi-finals
Sunday 22nd November: Final
