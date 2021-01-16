What channel is Wolves v West Brom on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Brom will hope to get a result over a struggling Wolves on Saturday to aid their Premier League survival hopes in this Black Country derby.

The Baggies are stuck in 19th place in the top flight, having failed to win any of their Premier League fixtures since Sam Allardyce took over as manager.

Yet the boss will be eyeing an upset this weekend when his side face a Wolves outfit that has hit a miserable run of form this winter.

Wolves are winless from their last five league outings, with a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup their best result since mid-December.

And manager Nuno Espirito Santo will be wary of the hope West Brom will bring to Molineux for what could be a tantalising derby clash.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v West Brom on TV and online.

When is Wolves v West Brom on TV?

Wolves v West Brom will take place on Saturday 16th January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v West Brom will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Manchester United, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Wolves v West Brom on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

How to live stream Wolves v West Brom online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Wolves v West Brom team news

Wolves: Fernando Marcal and Daniel Podence are both out injured for Wolves, while Raul Jimenez and Jonny remain sidelined too. There is a very slight chance of Willy Boly being available following a hamstring issue.

Adama Traore’s hamstring injury could also keep him out of the squad. Nuno could well stick to the same XI that lost to Everton on Tuesday.

West Brom: Midfielder Conor Gallagher is suspended for this tie, so Romaine Sawyers should return to the XI. Conor Townsend might be fit enough to feature from the bench.

Allardyce is also likely to be without Hal Robson-Kanu again, while Karlan Grant is definitely out following a broken foot.

Our prediction: Wolves v West Brom

If West Brom are to make a fight of this survival campaign then they need to start now – and, thankfully for Allardyce, Wolves are the perfect opponent on Saturday.

Wolves are in free-fall and their favourites tag for this match is by no means assumed. Defensively they have been meagre of late and this could cost them here.

Of course, West Brom themselves are hardly in top form. They have scored just 11 league goals all season and would happily take a dull draw this weekend.

Our prediction: Wolves 1-1 West Brom

