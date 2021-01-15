Premier League top scorers – who will win the 2020/21 Golden Boot?

The battle among Premier League top scorers is as fierce as ever in 2020/21 as the top flight’s finest forwards aim for the Golden Boot.

The title race is wide open, and the main contenders all boast a star gunning for the top individual honour.

Liverpool may not boast the same fearsome aura as they have earlier in the campaign, but their main man, Mohamed Salah, is still firmly in contention for major honours.

Tottenham’s widely-praised dynamic duo of Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane continue to maintain their hot streaks of both goals and assists and will hope to break more records before the end of the campaign.

Surprise packages including Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Patrick Bamford have blossomed into excellent Premier League strikers this term, but there’s no surprise to see Leicester legend Jamie Vardy producing another terrific season for the Foxes.

The marathon has a long way to run, with many twists ahead, but who will ultimately lift the Premier League Golden Boot at the end of 2020/21?

RadioTimes.com will keep you up to date with the latest Premier League top scorers in 2020/21.

Premier League top scorers 2020/21

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 13 goals (3 assists) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) – 12 goals (5 assists) Harry Kane (Tottenham) – 11 goals (11 assists) Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – 11 goals (7 assists) Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – 11 goals (5 assists) Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) – 11 goals (0 assists) Patrick Bamford (Leeds) – 10 goals (2 assists) Callum Wilson (Newcastle) – 8 goals (3 assists) Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – 8 goals (2 assists) Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) – 7 goals (5 assists)

Last updated – Friday 15th January

Who will win the Premier League Golden Boot 2020/21?

As the season reaches the halfway stage, it really is anyone’s title to claim.

Doubling up the figures leaves us with a winner notching around the 26-goal mark, a fantastic yet reasonable tally for the likes of Salah and Kane to hit.

They remain the two hot favourites having been there, done that previously, but Son can’t be ruled out yet.

The South Korean sensation boasts a master provider in the form of Kane, and should Mourinho release the handbrake on his Spurs team, they could be primed for a huge second half of the campaign.

Vardy is also a hot contender to defend the crown he currently wears.

Leicester are in riotous form and we all know that when the Fox in the box gets the bit between his teeth, it’s incredibly difficult to rein him in.

Premier League top scorers in history

Alan Shearer – 260 goals (441 games) Wayne Rooney – 208 goals (491 games) Andy Cole – 187 goals (414 games) Sergio Aguero – 180 goals (263 games) Frank Lampard – 177 goals (609 games) Thierry Henry – 175 goals (258 games) Robbie Fowler – 163 goals (379 games) Jermain Defoe – 162 goals (496 games) Michael Owen – 150 goals (326 games) Les Ferdinand – 149 goals (351 games)

