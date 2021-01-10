What channel is Crawley v Leeds on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leeds will hope to avoid an FA Cup shock when they rock up at Crawley on Sunday for a crunch match live on TV.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side’s trip to West Sussex was selected from among the third-round FA Cup fixtures to be broadcast, with a giant killing and possible upset on the cards.

Leeds have suffered some major FA Cup shocks in the past, including the 1973 final defeat to Sunderland.

And Bielsa is expected to make plenty of changes to his usual XI for the trip south as the manager maintains much of his focus on their Premier League campaign.

This could give Crawley the opportunity to sneak a win here and maintain their excellent run of form.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crawley v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Crawley v Leeds on TV?

Crawley v Leeds will take place on Sunday 10th January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Crawley v Leeds will kick off at 1:30pm.

There are numerous FA Cup games taking place this weekend including Marine FC v Tottenham Hotspur, which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Crawley v Leeds on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 1:15pm.

How to live stream Crawley v Leeds online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch Crawley v Leeds in the US

ESPN+ will be showing every FA Cup fixture live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

As the competition progresses, later rounds will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Crawley v Leeds team news

Crawley: John Yems could stick with roughly the same side that beat Bolton 1-0 last weekend, with goalscorer George Francomb anchoring the midfield.

Ashley Nadesan should start up top alongside Tom Nichols, but star man Max Watters may not feature in order not to jeopardise a transfer to a Championship club.

Leeds: Bielsa could well ring in the changes here, with Kiko Casilla, Leif Davis, Ian Poveda, Jamie Shackleton and Tyler Roberts potentially all starting.

The likes of Kalvin Phillips, Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford should be rested, although experienced heads Stuart Dallas and Pablo Hernandez could be available to steady the ship.

Our prediction: Crawley v Leeds

Crawley will come into this game hoping to cause an upset against a much-changed Leeds XI – but the absence of top scorer Watters certainly doesn’t help them.

Bielsa, meanwhile, will demand his players compete with the high-tempo, pressing style his football is famed for.

How this chopped-up Leeds team handle this game will be key. If Leeds struggle to get into their groove early on then the hosts could well scare them.

Our prediction: Crawley 1-2 Leeds

