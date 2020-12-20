What channel is Man Utd v Leeds on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United host Leeds in the top flight on Sunday for the first time in 16 years as these age-old rivals clash once again in the Premier League.

United are gunning for a top-four spot this season after crashing out of the Champions League group stage, and have played fewer Premier League fixtures than those around them.

Yet despite their strong recent form, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have endured a miserable run at home of late. Recent results at Old Trafford include defeats to Tottenham, PSG and Arsenal, plus goalless draws with Chelsea and Manchester City.

Games involving Leeds, meanwhile, are averaging 3.5 goals in their return to the top flight – which suggests we may well see some goalmouth action this weekend.

And with both sides having suffered heavy losses at times this term, Sunday’s game could be one for the two sets of forwards.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Leeds on TV?

Man Utd v Leeds will take place on Sunday 20th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Leeds will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v West Ham, which kicks off at 8pm on Monday night.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Leeds online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Man Utd v Leeds team news

Man Utd: United are very close to a full strength side, with just Marcos Rojo and Edinson Cavani out of this one.

Paul Pogba appears to have played his way back into the starting XI but Dean Henderson is likely to return to the bench with David De Gea simply rotated out for the one game during midweek.

Leeds: Pablo Hernandez came off the bench to provide two assists in Leeds’ 5-2 win over Newcastle in midweek – however, Mateusz Klich and Rodrigo are likely to play in the centre of the park.

Centre-backs Diego Llorente and Robin Koch remain out, which means Luke Ayling will likely come into the middle to partner captain Liam Cooper again. Indeed, Bielsa may not change his starting XI here.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Leeds

Solskjaer is desperately seeking to rekindle home form at Old Trafford, with United within touching distance of the title battle if they win their games in hand.

But the Norwegian will be wary of how this Leeds team attack with a sting on the counter. Leeds were outclassed by Chelsea a fortnight ago thanks largely to the Blues’ ability to dominate the midfield.

If the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba can nullify Kalvin Phillips’ influence then Leeds will be blunted. However, don’t be surprised if this is a frenetic game with goals at both ends.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-2 Leeds

