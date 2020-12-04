What live football is on TV tonight?
Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.
Premier League drama returns to our screens this weekend with a stack of matches set to entertain us with crowds – a cluster of real, living organisms – set for a return to the stands across the nation.
Up to 2,000 fans will be spread out through grounds in the top flight as restrictions ease up following the second national UK lockdown.
Among the games they can look forward to in person, Tottenham face Arsenal in a north London derby showdown that has the former side firmly in the driving seat.
Liverpool face Wolves later this weekend live on Amazon Prime Video, while West Ham v Man Utd and Chelsea v Leeds add to the list of attractive fixtures.
Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.
Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.
Friday 4th December
All UK times. Selected key matches.
Championship
Barnsley v Bournemouth (5:30pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Saturday 5th December
Premier League
Burnley v Everton (12:30pm) BT Sport 1
Man City v Fulham (3pm) BT Sport 1
West Ham v Man Utd (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Chelsea v Leeds (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Championship
Reading v Nottingham Forest (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig (5:30pm) BT Sport 1
Sunday 6th December
Premier League
West Brom v Crystal Palace (12pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Sheffield United v Leicester (2:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Liverpool v Wolves (7:15pm) Amazon Prime Video
Scottish Premiership
Ross County v Rangers (12pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
