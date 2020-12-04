What live football is on TV tonight?

Premier League drama returns to our screens this weekend with a stack of matches set to entertain us with crowds – a cluster of real, living organisms – set for a return to the stands across the nation.

Up to 2,000 fans will be spread out through grounds in the top flight as restrictions ease up following the second national UK lockdown.

Among the games they can look forward to in person, Tottenham face Arsenal in a north London derby showdown that has the former side firmly in the driving seat.

Liverpool face Wolves later this weekend live on Amazon Prime Video, while West Ham v Man Utd and Chelsea v Leeds add to the list of attractive fixtures.

The pair played out a goalless draw in the reverse fixture but will be determined to put on a spectacle in a bid to secure qualification in this one.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Friday 4th December

All UK times. Selected key matches.

Championship

Barnsley v Bournemouth (5:30pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Saturday 5th December

Premier League

Burnley v Everton (12:30pm) BT Sport 1

Man City v Fulham (3pm) BT Sport 1

West Ham v Man Utd (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Chelsea v Leeds (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Championship

Reading v Nottingham Forest (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig (5:30pm) BT Sport 1

Sunday 6th December

Premier League

West Brom v Crystal Palace (12pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Sheffield United v Leicester (2:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Liverpool v Wolves (7:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Scottish Premiership

Ross County v Rangers (12pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

