What channel is AC Milan v Celtic on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Celtic travel to face Italian giants AC Milan with only pride to play for after crashing out of Europe last week.

After four rounds of Europa League fixtures, the Scottish Champions have managed to pick up just one point, conceding 13 goals while scoring just five of their own.

With only two wins from their last 10 in all competitions, the Scots will be desperate to kickstart their already fledgling season into life.

Milan, however, will be in no mood for handing out favours and, with French side Lille currently above them in the group, will be looking to put Celtic to the sword.

Domestically, the Rossoneri are flying. Having strolled past Fiorentina at the weekend they sit comfortably atop the Serie A standings by five points.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch AC Milan v Celtic on TV and online.

When is AC Milan v Celtic on TV?

AC Milan v Celtic will take place on Thursday 3rd December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

AC Milan v Celtic will kick off at 5:55pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Rangers v Standard Liege.

What TV channel is AC Milan v Celtic on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream AC Milan v Celtic online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

AC Milan v Celtic team news

AC Milan: In a welcome boost to Celtic, AC Milan superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been ruled out of Thursday night’s clash with a muscle injury.

Samu Castellajo and Rafael Leão are also expected to miss out.

Celtic: Celtic’s squad came out of their miserable 2-0 loss to Ross County largely unscathed.

It is safe to say things are not working with the current line-up, but it is difficult to see what changes could be made for the trip to Italy.

Our prediction: AC Milan v Celtic

While the loss of Ibrahimovic and Leão will undoubtedly be a blow, Milan will still be more than confident of securing three valuable points on their home patch.

For the weary travellers, the trip to the San Siro could not come at a worse time in what has been a dire season thus far.

However, with nothing to lose, expect the Scots to offer up a valiant effort in one of Europe’s most famous footballing citadels.

Our prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Celtic

