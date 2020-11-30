What channel is West Ham v Aston Villa on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham can make a daring dash up the Premier League table this evening in a key clash with Aston Villa at the London Stadium.

Advertisement

The Hammers were in disarray prior to the 2020/21 campaign with a growing rift between the club’s owners and fans but David Moyes has negotiated a tricky set of Premier League fixtures to bring about relative peacetime in east London.

The former Everton and Manchester United boss has turned his side into a tricky-to-beat unit capable of scoring a goal or two as well, with previous big money signings finally beginning to justify their price tags.

Aston Villa enjoyed a tremendous start to the campaign, but they’re currently levelling out with a host of wins and draws to their name, without a single draw.

Boss Dean Smith will hope for stability this term and will be looking to take a point or more away from the capital this evening to press and probe on top-half rivals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Aston Villa on TV?

West Ham v Aston Villa will take place on Monday 30th November 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Aston Villa will kick off at 8pm.

There are two Premier League games taking place on Monday night, including Leicester v Fulham.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is West Ham v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream West Ham v Aston Villa online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

West Ham v Aston Villa team news

West Ham: The Hammers have a largely clean bill of health though Andriy Yarmolenko is a doubt due to testing positive for COVID-19 while on international break.

Michail Antonio is the only other potential absentee but while he is a key player for West Ham, Sebastien Haller’s improved form decreases the urgency of his comeback. He won’t be hurried.

Aston Villa: Bjorn Engels, Frederic Guilbert and Ross Barkley are sitting in the physio room alongside long-term absentees Tom Heaton and Wesley.

Bertrand Traore, Kortney Hause and Keinan Davis are doubts, but midfield trio Jack Grealish, John McGinn and Conor Hourihane are all fit and crucial to Villa’s chances of success here.

Our prediction: West Ham v Aston Villa

West Ham’s heavy investments during several seasons of apparent overspending appear to be finally paying dividends in 2020/21.

There’s no doubting some of the quality talents nestled in the Hammers’ squad, but their ability to play together and adapt to Premier League life has come under intense scrutiny.

The additions of Czech duo Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal appear to have brought a robust edge to Moyes’ men that has benefitted them massively.

Villa have weapons capable of picking apart rivals, but the Hammers are a resolute opposition and may have enough to grind out another big win.

Our prediction: West Ham 1-0 Aston Villa

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.