What channel is Burnley v Chelsea on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea travel to Burnley on Saturday seeking to pick up form after drawing three of their last four Premier League fixtures.

The Blues drew 0-0 with Manchester United last weekend and only returned from their Champions League clash with Russian side Krasnodar on Thursday morning.

Frank Lampard’s men are favourites heading into this clash with winless Burnley but may be wary of what Saturday’s opposition will bring.

The Clarets’ sole point of the season came from a 0-0 draw with West Brom two weeks ago and they’ll be seeking to spook Lampard and co. on Halloween here.

But whether Burnley can muster enough defensive resolve to keep the Blues at bay over 90 minutes remains to be seen.

When is Burnley v Chelsea on TV?

Burnley v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 31st October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Chelsea will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v West Ham, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Burnley v Chelsea on?

You can watch this game exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office.

The game will cost a one-off fee of £14.95 with all fees going directly to Premier League clubs involved in the matches, as opposed to the broadcasters, to make up for a lack of regular matchday income.

How to live stream Burnley v Chelsea online

If you purchase a game via Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via TV or online through a live stream service.

BT Sport Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Burnley v Chelsea team news

Burnley: Phillip Bardsley and Erik Pieters are both rated 50/50 for Saturday’s fixture, but Ben Mee and Jack Cork are out.

Dyche will likely stick with a 4-4-2 formation, meaning Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes will once again start up top.

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga remains out for Chelsea, with Edouard Mendy likely to start between the sticks.

Billy Gilmour won’t feature due to a knee injury, while Lampard may rotate his squad following their midweek trip to Russia in the Champions League.

Our prediction: Burnley v Chelsea

Chelsea may come into this tie a little jaded after their Champions League exploits on Wednesday but we can expect a much more forward-thinking side than the one that drew 0-0 with Manchester United last weekend.

Burnley have struggled for goals this term and it may be another fruitless afternoon at Turf Moor here.

This game may produce little in terms of star-studded entertainment but Chelsea should sneak the win.

Our prediction: Burnley 0-1 Chelsea

