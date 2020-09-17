Accessibility Links

  What channel is Lincoln Red Imps v Rangers on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

What channel is Lincoln Red Imps v Rangers on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Rangers travel to face Lincoln Red Imps in their first Europa League fixture of the new season

Rangers Braga

Rangers begin their Europa League 2020/21 campaign with a second qualifying round clash against Lincoln Red Imps.

The Gers reached the round of 16 in the elongated 2019/20 campaign and will hope to emulate that success – and better it – this time around.

Steven Gerrard’s side will face Willem II should they beat Red Imps in their one-leg tie tonight.

The Red Imps – based in Gibraltar – famously defeated Celtic in the home leg of their Champions League qualifying tie in 2016, and Rangers will hope to avoid the same banana skin when they travel for the clash.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Lincoln Red Imps v Rangers game on TV and online.

When is Lincoln Red Imps v Rangers on TV?

Lincoln Red Imps v Rangers will take place on Thursday 17th September 2020.

Europa League games return to their usual Thursday night slot following an August onslaught on fixtures throughout the week.

What time is kick-off?

Lincoln Red Imps v Rangers will kick off at 4pm – the match will be followed by Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Tottenham.

What TV channel is Lincoln Red Imps v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Premier Sports 1 from 3:55pm.

It costs just £9.99 per month for Sky and Virgin customers and includes LaLigaTV which boasts nine Spanish top flight matches every weekend.

How to live stream Lincoln Red Imps v Rangers online

The game is also streamed live online via Premier Player.

It comes included with the Sky package for Premier Sports, or you can sign up for the online-only player regardless of your current TV provider.

Lincoln Red Imps v Rangers team news

Lincoln Red Imps confirmed XI: TBC

Rangers confirmed XI: TBC

Our prediction: Lincoln Red Imps v Rangers

A cursory glance at Lincoln Red Imps’ European record shows the are the clear underdogs in this tie, but the Celtic encounter should give them great hope of being able to upset the odds.

However, Rangers are rolling along nicely in 2020/21 so far having played seven competitive games in the Scottish Premier League without conceding in any of them.

Their airtight streak stretches into pre-season where they won all four of their warm-up clashes to nil.

Gerrard will demand a confident, professional, assured performance here. He will get one.

Our prediction: Lincoln Red Imps 0-3 Rangers

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.

