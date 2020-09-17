However, they failed to reach the top four in the 2019/20 Premier League campaign and must resort to plying their trade in the second tier of European football this season.

Jose Mourinho will still see European football of any form as a major chance to lift silverware with Tottenham, and will be determined for his men to cruise through the preliminary rounds without breaking a sweat.

Lokomotiv Plovdiv made it to the third qualifying round last year before being dumped out of the tournament by Strasbourg. That was the furthest they have ever advanced in European competitions barring one Champions League tie against Club Brugge in 2003 – during which they lost both legs.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Tottenham game on TV and online.

When is Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Tottenham on TV?

Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Tottenham will take place on Thursday 17th September 2020.

Europa League games return to their usual Thursday night slot following an August onslaught on fixtures throughout the week.

What time is kick-off?

Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Tottenham will kick off at 5pm – the match will closely follow Lincoln Red Imps v Rangers.

What TV channel is Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Premier Sports 2 from 4:55pm.

It costs just £9.99 per month for Sky and Virgin customers and includes LaLigaTV which boasts nine Spanish top flight matches every weekend.

How to live stream Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Tottenham online

The game is also streamed live online via Premier Player.

It comes included with the Sky package for Premier Sports, or you can sign up for the online-only player regardless of your current TV provider.

Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Tottenham team news

Lokomotiv Plovdiv confirmed XI: TBC

Tottenham confirmed XI: TBC

Our prediction: Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Tottenham

Well, we all know what should happen... but have you ever heard of a scenario more 'Tottenham Hotspur' than losing to Lokomotiv Plovdiv on a Thursday and re-signing Gareth Bale on a Friday?

Spurs will hope for an early goal to ease the nerves of fans expecting a classic upset, while Mourinho will hope for a convincing display to draw the critics away from his side, even for a short while.

Players will still be returning to full fitness, but that can't be used as an excuse in this one. They simply need to win. They will.

Our prediction: Lokomotiv Plovdiv 0-2 Tottenham

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.