Fantasy Premier League tips 2020/21 – best midfielders to sign

It’s almost time to settle on your selections for the upcoming Fantasy Premier League season as the new crop of Premier League fixtures comes into view.

Midfield is where the battle will be won and lost this season due to the staggering number of options to choose from in the premium bracket.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne have been joined by reclassified trio Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, throwing a very large spanner in the works for players who want to own several of these stars.

Ultimately, something has to give, you’re going to need to think smartly about the best combinations, and we’re here to steer you in the right direction ahead of the new campaign.

From cheap, budget dark horses to premium-cost superstars, we’ve round up some of our favourite FPL midfielders in the pack.

Check out our early Fantasy Premier League tips for midfielders in 2020/21.

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) £8.5m

Captain America played 14 minutes more than half of the Premier League season last time around. Let’s round it to an even 50:50 split.

In that time, he racked up nine goals and eight assists, and many of his appearances were from the bench or ended on the bench.

A few crude calculations will tell you that Pulisic is ready for a mega season. He has proven his worth in the top flight, now he will be determined to kick on and boost his reputation to the level of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Raheem Sterling.

If he maintains his lockdown production rate (eight games, four goals, five assists) or comes anyway near that, Chelsea fans and FPL bosses will have a star on their hands.

The only downside is his injury status. He is likely to be fit for the start of the season, but not match sharp, and could start the first few weeks on the bench. The same may go for Chelsea new boy Kai Havertz (£8.5m), meaning the safest bet is Hakim Ziyech (£8.0m) if you’re craving a slice of the Blues’ attacking machine.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) £12.0m

The biggest shift in the game this year will be the shuffling of forwards in to the midfield category and vice versa.

Aubameyang is simply not a midfielder, but he does play out wide, hence the change. He will pick up extra points due to his reclassification, and that offers deadly potential.

He finished fourth in the charts last season, just shy of Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, with Kevin De Bruyne streaking ahead. Those extra points, and a more solid Arsenal could be enough to nudge him into top spot.

Mason Greenwood (Man Utd) £7.5m

FPL bosses were handed a dilemma in the shape of Man Utd’s attacking positions this season. Greenwood was classified as a striker while Anthony Martial was listed as a midfielder despite the former playing out wide and the latter as a centre-forward.

Greenwood has now officially been placed under the midfield bracket meaning his goals are worth an extra point and he can pick up a clean sheet point each game as well.

He is relatively cheap considering he will start every game and feels like one of the biggest no-brainer decisions in 2020/21.

Matheus Pereira (West Brom) £6.0m

Welcome to the Premier League, Matheus Pereira. The Dutch midfield maestro could be among the hidden gems you need to cast an eye over in the coming weeks.

The 24-year-old is full of flair and creativity, loves to dribble and can pick a neat pass, his stats from last season confirm it.

Pereira’s 38 starts and four sub appearances yielded eight goals and a remarkable 16 assists. He is West Brom’s crown jewel and will be relishing a shot at the top flight.

Phil Foden (Man City) £6.5m

The king is dead, long live the king. David Silva will have left Manchester City by the start of next season, and the line of succession declares Phil Foden will step up to become a key part of the first-team machine.

The English prodigy has been heralded as the next big thing for several years now, but League Cup cameos and media hype led many to become sceptical about his true ability.

Lockdown presented City – and Foden – a chance to demonstrate his abilities in the top flight. Oh, he did that alright. Foden picked up five goals and one assist during eight lockdown appearances, with several of those lasting less than half an hour, making his achievements even more impressive.

Should De Bruyne be the fall-guy from your midfield, Foden may be the ideal budget star to make sure you continue to cash in on City’s inevitable goal-filled campaign.

