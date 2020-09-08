Almost every shirt has been revealed in advance of the new campaign, with a typically eclectic mix of classic, retro and experimental kits set to wow and disgust punters in equal measures.

Several teams – including Chelsea – already flaunted their wares at the end of the 2019/20 campaign but most will look fresh and ready to roll in 2020/21 with several new sponsors and kit designers littering the league.

We've rounded up the full confirmed list of Premier League kits in 2020/21, with more designs to be added as they are are released. Which one is your favourite so far?

More like this

Premier League kits 2020/21

Arsenal kit

Arsenal/Adidas

The home kit features a snazzy two-tone red pattern with classic neck and white shoulders.

Arsenal/Kappa

The away kit is a bold white design with red streaks, based on the marbled floors of Highbury, while the Gunners' third shirt is likely to be a navy design.

Aston Villa kit

Aston Villa FC/Kappa

Villa fans have had a glimpse of their new kit for next season, featuring a textured body and pinstripe design in the famous claret and blue colours.

Aston Villa/Kappa

Gambling company W88 has be replaced by Cazoo as the main sponsor, while Kappa will continue to design and make the shirts.

Brighton kit

Brighton & Hove Albion FC/Nike

Brighton have revealed - and played - in their brand new kit with a fresh design. The stripes have been mostly replaced with an all-blue body, with thin white pinstripes and a white collar.

Brighton/Nike

It's a slick throwback to a shirt from the 80s, with the AMEX sponsor slotting neatly into the centre of the design. One of the smartest kits of the off-season so far.

Brighton/Nike

Burnley kit

Like Brighton, no news yet. Umbro will create the kit, but they changed very little from the tried-and-tested claret body, blue sleeves design that the club has used since, well, possibly the dawn of time itself.

Expect a fairly simple kit executed well by the popular supplier to numerous teams across the globe.

Chelsea kit

Wasting absolutely no time at all, Chelsea Football Club. The Blues are living up to their nickname with a pair of new kits – both blue!

The home shirt is a royal blue effort from Nike featuring a zig-zag pattern with a large outlined Three logo after Chelsea switched sponsors from Yokohama Tyres.

The powder blue away kit is a snazzy effort featuring numerous navy dashes and a relatively subtle sponsor considering the size of it. We think Chelsea fans will be very pleased with Nike's efforts this time around, albeit not with Mason Mount's shoulder-to-body ratio.

Chelsea/Nike

The third kit, well, it's very 'Crystal Palace' in everything but the badge. Speaking of which...

Crystal Palace kit

Palace will be playing Premier League football once again next term, and they've released three near-identical kits straight from a three-shirt multi-pack your mum used to order from the clothes catalogue – or was that just us?

Crystal Palace FC/Puma

Puma opted for thicker disjointed stripes in 2019/20, but they've opted for a cleaner attempt for this season.

Crystal Palace FC/Puma

Do you think the Eagles like playing in red, white and blue?

Crystal Palace FC/Puma

Everton kit

Everton have left Umbro behind to become the envy of the Premier League as Hummel return to the top flight with a slick effort.

The home shirt features the iconic white chevrons on the shoulders, a brand new sponsor – Cazoo – as well as a subtle 'metallic' pattern across the body.

Everton/Hummel

Hummel deals exclusively in world class kits. This is a fact. The away kit and third kit offerings are also likely to go down a treat with fans.

Everton/Hummel

Leeds kit

Adidas. That's the line. Instantly following their promotion as champions of the Championship, Leeds confirmed a kit deal with Adidas to replace Kappa.

Leeds United/Adidas

The classic white home kit has been paired with a lovely green and navy striped away shirt with a gold trim.

Leeds United/Adidas

Leicester kit

Leicester City FC/Adidas

Leicester fans have had plenty to celebrate in recent years, and though they missed out on a Champions League spot, the Europa League is now firmly in their sights for 2020/21

Adidas are tasked with kitting them out to fit the bill for a European conquest, and so far they have dropped a new home kit featuring a 'Thailand smiles with you' slogan. Cute.

Liverpool kit

Liverpool FC/Nike

Liverpool have agreed a mega new kit deal with Nike ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The Reds' brand has soared in recent years under Jurgen Klopp, and they'll be kitted out with fresh threads for their year-long reign as kings of England.

The fairly simple red shirt is trimmed with the club's traditional 'away' green colour for a modern twist on a classic look, while the away kit is a bold new blue design.

Liverpool FC/Nike

Manchester City kit

Manchester City FC/Puma

City switched from Nike to Puma in time for 2019/20 and that partnership will continue into next year.

City's official Spanish Twitter account offered an early hint, and the rumours were confirmed as the team rocked new jerseys at the end of the season.

The 'mosaic' pattern features on the front with solid blue on the back.

Manchester City FC/Puma

As for the away kit, well, it's just glorious, isn't it? No more words required other than 'woah'. The third kit may be a 'grower'.

Manchester City FC/Puma

Manchester United kit

Manchester United FC/Adidas

Adidas have unveiled their sixth kit as part of their 10-year partnership with the North West giants.

Chevrolet will continue to adorn the front of the shirts, but it may be their final year after reports claimed they were ready to end their association with the club.

Manchester United FC/Adidas

The away kit is a solid dark grey effort, but the less said about the third kit, the better. Can we end the season now, please?

Manchester United/Adidas

Newcastle kit

Newcastle United FC Puma

It's black and white stripes.

Newcastle extended their deal with Puma in January, meaning another effort from the German manufacturers has landed.

A fluorescent away kit will compliment the classic stripes.

Newcastle United FC/Puma

Sheffield United kit

Sheffield United FC/Adidas

Of course Sheffield United will be look dapper in red and white next season, and Adidas have tried their best to keep fans on their toes with an upper block of white to mix up the design.

The traditional three stripes will adorn the shoulders while USG continue to sponsor the club for their second Premier League season.

Sheffield United FC/Adidas

Southampton kit

In order to commemorate their glorious 135th anniversary (that common milestone), Southampton have released a pair of throwback kits.

Under Armour are never afraid to go bold with their designs, and this year is no exception with a red body slashed across with a white sash. When the club was first formed, players would frequently play while wearing a physical sash over their shirts, hence the throwback here.

The away shirt is a darker, more standard, navy look.

Southampton FC/Under Armour

The third kit is almost a direct opposite of the home shirt – a white kit slashed with red.

Tottenham kit

Tottenham Hotspur FC/Nike

Nike have expanded beyond template designs for the upcoming season, allowing clubs to have greater customisation than ever before.

Tottenham have revealed light grey patches will streak throughout the main white body of the shirt.

Tottenham Hotspur FC/Nike

A green away shirt has also been confirmed, as well as a vibrant yellow third kit.

West Brom kit

West Bromwich Albion/Puma

At least the club shop checkout workers won't possibly be able to miss scanning the barcode, just point and shoot at any location on the shirt.

West Bromwich Albion/Puma

West Brom's first kits upon their return to the top flight will turn heads, and not all will be pleased by what they see.

Bold move, Puma. Beep.

West Bromwich Albion/Puma

West Ham kit

West Ham have chosen to commemorate the 125th anniversary of their existence by changing basically nothing about their strip for next season and charging you full price for it.

The standard claret and blue effort has been scrutinised by fans on social media who can't see any difference between their recent shirts.

And in another sign that Umbro's creative juices were really flowing on 'West Ham kit design day'; they've opted to swap claret and blue for... blue and claret on the away shirt. Huge.

West Ham United/Umbro

Regardless of fans' opinions of the home and away efforts (or lack of effort), the away kit is sure to go down a storm.

West Ham United/Umbro

Wolves kit

Wolverhampton FC/Adidas

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

Our original prediction? Orange. Probably orange. Check.

Adidas have gone for a fairly standard template design on the whole with an underlying pattern to for an extra dimension.

As for those patterns, we're seeing more of them on kits across the world. They look super smart now but in 30 years time, are we going to look back and cringe? The same goes for an experimental away kit.

Wolverhampton Wanderers/Adidas

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV guide.