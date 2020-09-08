Premier League kits 2020/21 – confirmed home, away and third kits
Your full round-up of Premier League kits ahead of the 2020/21 season.
If the start of the new Premier League feels to have rapidly crept up on you, well, the truth is, it really has.
Just weeks after the conclusion of the last term, we're ready to do it all over again with a fresh slate of Premier League fixtures and that means a whole new slate of kits for fans to feast their eyes on.
Almost every shirt has been revealed in advance of the new campaign, with a typically eclectic mix of classic, retro and experimental kits set to wow and disgust punters in equal measures.
Several teams – including Chelsea – already flaunted their wares at the end of the 2019/20 campaign but most will look fresh and ready to roll in 2020/21 with several new sponsors and kit designers littering the league.
We've rounded up the full confirmed list of Premier League kits in 2020/21, with more designs to be added as they are are released. Which one is your favourite so far?
Premier League kits 2020/21
Arsenal kit
The home kit features a snazzy two-tone red pattern with classic neck and white shoulders.
The away kit is a bold white design with red streaks, based on the marbled floors of Highbury, while the Gunners' third shirt is likely to be a navy design.
Aston Villa kit
Villa fans have had a glimpse of their new kit for next season, featuring a textured body and pinstripe design in the famous claret and blue colours.
Gambling company W88 has be replaced by Cazoo as the main sponsor, while Kappa will continue to design and make the shirts.
Brighton kit
Brighton have revealed - and played - in their brand new kit with a fresh design. The stripes have been mostly replaced with an all-blue body, with thin white pinstripes and a white collar.
It's a slick throwback to a shirt from the 80s, with the AMEX sponsor slotting neatly into the centre of the design. One of the smartest kits of the off-season so far.
Burnley kit
Like Brighton, no news yet. Umbro will create the kit, but they changed very little from the tried-and-tested claret body, blue sleeves design that the club has used since, well, possibly the dawn of time itself.
Expect a fairly simple kit executed well by the popular supplier to numerous teams across the globe.
Chelsea kit
Wasting absolutely no time at all, Chelsea Football Club. The Blues are living up to their nickname with a pair of new kits – both blue!
The home shirt is a royal blue effort from Nike featuring a zig-zag pattern with a large outlined Three logo after Chelsea switched sponsors from Yokohama Tyres.
The powder blue away kit is a snazzy effort featuring numerous navy dashes and a relatively subtle sponsor considering the size of it. We think Chelsea fans will be very pleased with Nike's efforts this time around, albeit not with Mason Mount's shoulder-to-body ratio.
The third kit, well, it's very 'Crystal Palace' in everything but the badge. Speaking of which...
Crystal Palace kit
Palace will be playing Premier League football once again next term, and they've released three near-identical kits straight from a three-shirt multi-pack your mum used to order from the clothes catalogue – or was that just us?
Puma opted for thicker disjointed stripes in 2019/20, but they've opted for a cleaner attempt for this season.
Do you think the Eagles like playing in red, white and blue?
Everton kit
Everton have left Umbro behind to become the envy of the Premier League as Hummel return to the top flight with a slick effort.
The home shirt features the iconic white chevrons on the shoulders, a brand new sponsor – Cazoo – as well as a subtle 'metallic' pattern across the body.
Hummel deals exclusively in world class kits. This is a fact. The away kit and third kit offerings are also likely to go down a treat with fans.
Leeds kit
Adidas. That's the line. Instantly following their promotion as champions of the Championship, Leeds confirmed a kit deal with Adidas to replace Kappa.
The classic white home kit has been paired with a lovely green and navy striped away shirt with a gold trim.
Leicester kit
Leicester fans have had plenty to celebrate in recent years, and though they missed out on a Champions League spot, the Europa League is now firmly in their sights for 2020/21
Adidas are tasked with kitting them out to fit the bill for a European conquest, and so far they have dropped a new home kit featuring a 'Thailand smiles with you' slogan. Cute.
Liverpool kit
Liverpool have agreed a mega new kit deal with Nike ahead of the 2020/21 season.
The Reds' brand has soared in recent years under Jurgen Klopp, and they'll be kitted out with fresh threads for their year-long reign as kings of England.
The fairly simple red shirt is trimmed with the club's traditional 'away' green colour for a modern twist on a classic look, while the away kit is a bold new blue design.
Manchester City kit
City switched from Nike to Puma in time for 2019/20 and that partnership will continue into next year.
City's official Spanish Twitter account offered an early hint, and the rumours were confirmed as the team rocked new jerseys at the end of the season.
The 'mosaic' pattern features on the front with solid blue on the back.
As for the away kit, well, it's just glorious, isn't it? No more words required other than 'woah'. The third kit may be a 'grower'.
Manchester United kit
Adidas have unveiled their sixth kit as part of their 10-year partnership with the North West giants.
Chevrolet will continue to adorn the front of the shirts, but it may be their final year after reports claimed they were ready to end their association with the club.
The away kit is a solid dark grey effort, but the less said about the third kit, the better. Can we end the season now, please?
Newcastle kit
It's black and white stripes.
Newcastle extended their deal with Puma in January, meaning another effort from the German manufacturers has landed.
A fluorescent away kit will compliment the classic stripes.
Sheffield United kit
Of course Sheffield United will be look dapper in red and white next season, and Adidas have tried their best to keep fans on their toes with an upper block of white to mix up the design.
The traditional three stripes will adorn the shoulders while USG continue to sponsor the club for their second Premier League season.
Southampton kit
In order to commemorate their glorious 135th anniversary (that common milestone), Southampton have released a pair of throwback kits.
Under Armour are never afraid to go bold with their designs, and this year is no exception with a red body slashed across with a white sash. When the club was first formed, players would frequently play while wearing a physical sash over their shirts, hence the throwback here.
The away shirt is a darker, more standard, navy look.
The third kit is almost a direct opposite of the home shirt – a white kit slashed with red.
Tottenham kit
Nike have expanded beyond template designs for the upcoming season, allowing clubs to have greater customisation than ever before.
Tottenham have revealed light grey patches will streak throughout the main white body of the shirt.
A green away shirt has also been confirmed, as well as a vibrant yellow third kit.
West Brom kit
At least the club shop checkout workers won't possibly be able to miss scanning the barcode, just point and shoot at any location on the shirt.
West Brom's first kits upon their return to the top flight will turn heads, and not all will be pleased by what they see.
Bold move, Puma. Beep.
West Ham kit
West Ham have chosen to commemorate the 125th anniversary of their existence by changing basically nothing about their strip for next season and charging you full price for it.
The standard claret and blue effort has been scrutinised by fans on social media who can't see any difference between their recent shirts.
And in another sign that Umbro's creative juices were really flowing on 'West Ham kit design day'; they've opted to swap claret and blue for... blue and claret on the away shirt. Huge.
Regardless of fans' opinions of the home and away efforts (or lack of effort), the away kit is sure to go down a storm.
Wolves kit
Our original prediction? Orange. Probably orange. Check.
Adidas have gone for a fairly standard template design on the whole with an underlying pattern to for an extra dimension.
As for those patterns, we're seeing more of them on kits across the world. They look super smart now but in 30 years time, are we going to look back and cringe? The same goes for an experimental away kit.
