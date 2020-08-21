When is the Europa League final 2020? How to watch live on TV and online

The Europa League made a scintillating return to our TV screens in August, and now the action has boiled down to one last game, a hotly-anticipated final between Inter Milan and Sevilla.

Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United are the last three holders of the trophy, which is testament to the competition’s growing prestige with the added incentive of a Champions League place for the champions.

Now the two remaining sides will battle it out for a major European trophy with the eyes of the world upon them, albeit from living rooms across the globe as opposed to in the stadium itself.

Serie A sleeping giants Inter are rising once more under Antonio Conte, led by Romelu Lukaku in terrific form throughout 2019/20. They will hope to mark their resurgence with European silverware.

Sevilla are specialists in the Europa League having won the tournament three times in a row several seasons back.

Fans will be keen to soak up as much football as possible throughout the season, but how can you tune in for the Europa League showpiece game?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Europa League final on TV and online.

What time is the Europa League final?

The Europa League final will take place on Friday 21st August 2020.

It will kick off at 8pm, giving it a primetime slot the jump-start the weekend.

Where is the Europa League final?

The Europa League final will take place at the RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne, Germany.

The match was initially supposed to be held at Stadion Energa Gdansk, Poland, with a maximum capacity of 41,000.

The stadium usually hosts Lechia Gdansk matches and was used during Euro 2012, but they will host next season’s final instead.

How to watch the Europa League final on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

Last season’s final was broadcast live for free on YouTube due to the all-Premier League tie, though it remains to be seen whether BT Sport will provide free-to-air coverage this time around.

Who won the 2019 Europa League final?

Chelsea strolled to a 4-1 victory over Arsenal in Baku to claim their second Europa League trophy.

Eden Hazard scored twice in his final appearance for the Blues after Olivier Giroud and Pedro put Chelsea into a commanding position.

