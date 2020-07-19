What channel is Bournemouth v Southampton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Bournemouth host Southampton in a south coast scrap with their Premier League status hanging by a thread.

The Cherries simply need a win from their final two games, at least one, and hope results elsewhere fall their way.

Eddie Howe will demand a spirited performance from his side, more akin to their Premier League fixtures against Leicester and Manchester City than their previous heavy defeats to Manchester United and Newcastle.

Southampton have little to play for with the top half all-but out of reach and worries of relegation a distant memory.

The Saints boast a chart-topping striker in Danny Ings who will be keen to push his case for the Golden Boot in the final two weeks of the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bournemouth v Southampton game on TV and online.

When is Bournemouth v Southampton on TV?

Bournemouth v Southampton will take place on Sunday 19th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Bournemouth v Southampton will kick off at 2pm – the match precedes Tottenham v Leicester at 4pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Southampton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from .

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Bournemouth v Southampton online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Bournemouth v Southampton odds

Bournemouth v Southampton team news

Bournemouth: Nathan Ake, Charlie Daniels, Simon Francis and Chris Mepham remain sidelined through injury.

Adam Smith missed the City clash with concussion and is labelled as a doubt.

Southampton: Ralph Hassenhuttl has made plenty of changes to his XI in recent weeks in a bid to keep the legs fresh.

Sofiane Boufal, Yan Valery and Moussa Djenepo are all out, but Kyle Walker-Peters and Jack Stephens are expected to return to the line-up.

Our prediction: Bournemouth v Southampton

Bournemouth have everything to play for, do they have the quality to kill teams off though?

As fantastic as the Leicester result was for them, it was a rare event, and Howe’s men struggled throughout the first half until they got the bit through their teeth.

They’ll give it a shot, but in Ings, Southampton boast a clinical finisher who could disrupt celebrations at the Vitality Stadium.

Our prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Southampton

