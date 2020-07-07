What channel is Watford v Norwich on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Watford can begin to pull up the Premier League drawbridge when they host rock-bottom Norwich at Vicarage Road this evening.

Points for Brighton and West Ham in recent weeks mean the bottom four teams have started to fall away, with three sides to take the plunge into the Championship.

Watford are a point ahead of the danger zone and a victory here would open up a four-point gap between the bottom three and safety with four Premier League fixtures each left to play following tonight.

This feels like the very last chance for Norwich as they sit rooted to 20th. Remarkably though, a win for them would draw them to within four points of safety.

If Daniel Farke can mastermind an escape out of this predicament, it could go down as the all-time greatest escape, but to stand any chance, a win tonight is essential.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Watford v Norwich game on TV and online.

When is Watford v Norwich on TV?

Watford v Norwich will take place on Tuesday 7th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Watford v Norwich will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede Arsenal v Leicester at 8:15pm also on Sky Sports.

What TV channel is Watford v Norwich on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Arena from 5:30pm.

This game is also available to watch live on free-to-air channel Pick TV.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Watford v Norwich online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Watford v Norwich odds

Watford v Norwich team news

Watford: Gerard Deulofeu, Daryl Janmaat and Isaac Success remain absent through injury but Nigel Pearson has no further worries on the fitness front.

Andre Gray and Nathaniel Chalobah were dropped recently after breaking lockdown rules with a party but were included in the squad to face Chelsea and could feature here.

Norwich: Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell – stars of Norwich’s early flickers of form – were dropped at the weekend but could both return to the starting XI.

Sam Byram, Christoph Zimmermann, Moritz Leitner and Grant Hanley remain injured.

Our prediction: Watford v Norwich

The points target for Premier League survival this season could be lower than ever. At the rate teams are picking up points (or not, as the case may be), teams may not even need to hit the 35-point mark to stay up.

Watford know that a win here thrusts all of the pressure onto Aston Villa and Bournemouth – who have tough fixtures coming up – and Pearson will be relentless in his preparation for this one.

As for Norwich, they’ve been presented numerous chances to change their style and haven’t taken them. The restart was a chance to remodel themselves, but it’s been more of the same – perhaps worse than before – and are unlikely to lay a glove on the Hornets regardless of the stakes.

Our prediction: Watford 2-0 Norwich

