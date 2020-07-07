What channel is Crystal Palace v Chelsea on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea continue to apply pressure on the Champions League-chasing teams around them as the finish line for Premier League fixtures comes into view.

The Blues have won four of their five games in all competitions since returning from lockdown and, barring a slip-up against West Ham, they’ve been one of the most impressive teams to watch.

Frank Lampard will be delighted with the contributions of attacking stars Christian Pulisic and Willian in recent weeks, while Olivier Giroud netted against Watford with a finish that will keep him in the frame for a regular starting spot.

Crystal Palace sit 14th in the table, within touching distance of the top half, after a comfortable season for the Eagles.

However, Roy Hodgson’s men have struggled to overcome top-half sides in recent weeks following consecutive defeats to Liverpool, Burnley and Leicester without managing a score past any of them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Crystal Palace v Chelsea game on TV and online.

When is Crystal Palace v Chelsea on TV?

Crystal Palace v Chelsea will take place on Tuesday 7th July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Crystal Palace v Chelsea will kick off at 6pm – the match will precede Arsenal v Leicester at 8:15pm also on Sky Sports.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 5:30pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Crystal Palace v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Crystal Palace v Chelsea odds

Crystal Palace v Chelsea team news

Crystal Palace: James Tomkins, Jeffrey Schlupp and Martin Kelly remain sidelined, but Hodgson has no fresh concerns.

Andros Townsend could return to the side if the former England boss decides to shuffle his pack from the starting XI that was comprehensively beaten by Leicester at the weekend.

Chelsea: N’Golo Kante left the field against Watford with a hamstring issue, meaning Lampard has a key decision to make: Billy Gilmour or Jorginho?

The Scottish youngster was preferred in the closing stages of the last game, but it remains to be seen who Lampard trusts most to hold the fort in midfield.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Crystal Palace have enjoyed an excellent campaign – their league position doesn’t do their performances justice on the face of it.

However, their points tend to come from teams around them. They’re efficient. They take points from games they’re expected to take points from, and are often defeated without too much drama by those above.

There have, of course, been exceptions to this rule, but with Chelsea’s attacking unit operating with liquid fluidity and potency right now, the Blues should get the job done.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 1-3 Chelsea

