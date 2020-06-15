West Ham’s season so far – your ultimate preview ahead of the Premier League restart

West Ham have spent enormous money in recent seasons but their ambitious plans for the future are in serious doubt with the club perched outside the relegation zone by goal difference alone.

Advertisement

The Hammers haven’t been shy when opening the chequebook over the past two seasons but are failing to see a return on their investment.

David Moyes answered the call to return to the London Stadium plight but he has been unable to turn the tide and face much of the fans’ anger at a perceived lack of direction from the board.

Whatever the outcome for the Hammers, the route is going to be an ugly one. Survival by any means necessary is the brief, can they rack up enough points in their remaining Premier League fixtures?

Check out your complete guide to West Ham’s 2019/20 season ahead of the Premier League restart.

West Ham in 2019/20

Position: 16th

Manager: David Moyes

Top scorer: Sébastien Haller (7 goals)

Most assists: Pablo Fornals (5 assists)

Check out our full list of West Ham fixtures 2019/20.

It’s hard to fathom how so much money could be saturated into a club without any remote signs of progress being made.

David Sullivan and David Gold can’t be accused of not splashing cash in the pursuit of success, but their wisdom in portioning it out has been more than questionable.

Of all the teams in the relegation mix, West Ham stand most to lose. They boast a bloated squad of underperforming players earning seismic numbers without delivering on their fees.

Sebastian Haller and Felipe Anderson represent around £80 million worth of initial transfer price tags alone and while both have demonstrated their talent in flashes, neither can truly look back at their efforts so far and say they have justified the outlay.

In defence of the Hammers, their injury list this season may be among the worst any team has endured in years. Numerous long-term, season-ending traumas have severely hampered their consistency and many of those players will now be ready for a return.

Jarrod Bowen arrived from Hull in January and has provided glimpses of fresh impetus that he can bring to the attack, but more is needed. West Ham’s talented crop of players simply have to perform consistently over nine games or their club could be decimated by the drop. See ‘Stoke’, see ‘Sunderland’.

Advertisement

Looking for all the remaining Premier League matches and how to watch them? Check out our Premier League fixtures guide.