Boss David Moyes will hope the lockdown period will have given his men a chance to freshen up and recuperate, but can they beat the drop?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about West Ham's 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

West Ham fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

Saturday 20th June

West Ham v Wolves (5:30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 23rd June

Tottenham v West Ham (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1st July

West Ham v Chelsea (8:15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4th July

Newcastle v West Ham (3:00pm)

Wednesday 8th July

West Ham v Burnley (8:00pm)

Saturday 11th July

Norwich v West Ham (3:00pm)

Wednesday 15th July

West Ham v Watford (8:00pm)

Saturday 18th July

Man Utd v West Ham (3:00pm)

Sunday 26th July

West Ham v Aston Villa (3:00pm)

Watch West Ham on TV and live stream

All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.

Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky's games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.

For all the latest details on how to watch West Ham, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.

West Ham kit 2019/20

The Hammers unveiled their brand new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season over the summer.

Umbro have opted for a striking, bold design for the home shirt while they have produced a stylish white effort to be worn on the road. The third kit has also been released.

Check out pictures of the 2019/20 West Ham kit here.

West Ham transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Roberto (Espanyol) – Free

David Martin (Millwall) – Free

Pablo Fornals (Villarreal) – Undisclosed

Sebastien Haller (Frankfurt) – £45m

Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) – £19m

Albian Ajeti (FC Basel) – £7.8m

Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough) – £4.2m

Tomas Souchek (Slavia Prague) – Loan + £4m fee

David Martin (Millwall) – Free

Goncalo Cardoso (Boavista) – £2.7m

OUT

Lucas Perez (Alaves) – Undisclosed

Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz) – Undisclosed

Samir Nasri (Anderlecht) – Free

Adrian (Liverpool) – Free

Andy Carroll (Newcastle United) – Free

Marko Arnautovic (Shanghai SIPG) – £22.4m

Sam Byram (Norwich City) – £750,000

Jordan Hugill (Queens Park Rangers) – Loan

Marcus Browne (Middlesbrough) – Undisclosed

Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo) – Undisclosed

Reece Oxford (Augsburg) – £1.8m

Javier Hernandez (Sevilla) – £7m

Moses Makasi (FC Eindhoven) – Free

Roberto (Deportivo Alaves) – Loan

Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic) – Loan

Winston Reid (Sporting Kansas City) – Loan

Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) – Loan

West Ham stadium facts

Name: London Stadium

Capacity: 60,000

Location: London

Year opened: 2012

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards