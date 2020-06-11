Southampton 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Southampton have endured a rocky 2019/20 Premier League campaign though it could have been far worse had Danny Ings not been on hand to save the day on more than a few occasions.

The Saints’ main man has struck 15 times in the top flight this season, earning a whopping points haul almost single-handedly.

Boss Ralph Hassenhuttl has tried to implement a new style on the south coast to varying degrees of effect throughout the term, but he appears to have done enough to keep the ship afloat for another season at least.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Southampton’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Southampton fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

Friday 19th June

Norwich v Southampton (6:00pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 25th June

Southampton v Arsenal (6:00pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 28th June

Watford v Southampton (4:30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4th July

Southampton v Man City (3:00pm)

Wednesday 8th July

Everton v Southampton (8:00pm)

Saturday 11th July

Man Utd v Southampton (3:00pm)

Wednesday 15th July

Southampton v Brighton (8:00pm)

Saturday 18th July

Bournemouth v Southampton (3:00pm)

Sunday 26th July

Southampton v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

Watch Southampton on TV and live stream

All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.

Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky’s games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.

For all the latest details on how to watch Southampton, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.

Southampton kit 2019/20

The Saints have released all three of their kits for the upcoming season with Under Armour providing a range of striking designs.

The home strip features a black front panel in addition to the traditional red and white stripes, the away kit is a grey/yellow combination, while the third kit will be white/navy.

Check out pictures of the 2019/20 Southampton kit here.

“Why has no one put a Premier League club kit launch on a desert island?” ????#SayntsFestival has arrived… pic.twitter.com/kL3IqzruON — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 17, 2019

Southampton transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Moussa Djenepo (Standard Liege) – Undisclosed

Che Adams (Birmingham City) – £16m

Danny Ings (Liverpool) – £20m

Kevin Danso (Augsburg) – Loan + £3.6m fee

Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham Hotspur) –Loan

OUT

Matt Targett (Aston Villa) – Undisclosed

Steven Davis (Rangers) – Free

Alfie Jones (Gillingham) – Loan

Jordy Clasie (AZ Alkmaar) – Free

Jack Rose (Walsall) – Loan

Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) – Undisclosed

Charlie Austin (West Bromwich Albion) – £3.8m

Mario Lemina (Galatasaray) – Loan + £300k fee

Cedric Soares (Arsenal) – Loan

Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic) – Loan

Jake Hesketh (Lincoln City) – Loan

Josh Sims (New York Red Bulls) – Loan

Fraser Forster (Celtic) – Loan

Wesley Hoedt (Royal Antwerp) – Loan

Maya Yoshida (Sampdoria) – Loan

Harrison Reed (Fulham) – Loan

Guido Carrillo (CD Leganes) – Loan

Southampton stadium facts

Name: St Mary’s

Capacity: 32,505

Location: Southampton

Year opened: 2001

Pitch dimensions: 112 x 74 yards