Boss Ralph Hasenhuttl will benefit from a full pre-season to prepare his side, who will rock an all-new set of vibrant kits for the campaign ahead.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details about the new Southampton kits for 2019/20.

Southampton home kit 2019/20

Under Armour have not held back when it comes to producing bold new looks for Southampton.

Their fourth effort sees the red and white stripes thickened and topped with a black panel.

Southampton away kit 2019/20

The same template has been used throughout the new kit range with the away shirt bearing a fluorescent top panel over the main grey body of the shirt.

Striking fluorescent shorts have been paired with the top to create an effective, smart look.

Southampton third kit 2019/20

Not every team will release a third kit, but Under Armour have opted for the full range for the Saints.

Once again, the same template has been used, but with an all-white base from top to shorts to socks with a navy and red front panel.

How to buy the Southampton kit for 2019/20

You can buy the new Southampton kit from numerous online and high street retailers in addition to the official Southampton club shop and website.

Check out the latest prices for the Southampton 2019/20 home, away and third kits via the club's official website.

