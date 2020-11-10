How to watch The Masters 2020 golf – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times

An autumnal treat is heading your way this week as The Masters makes a rogue appearance in November.

Advertisement

The unusual scheduling won’t matter a bit to fans across the world desperate to see the finest players on the planet go to battle at one of the most stunning courses around.

Defending champion Tiger Woods would love nothing more than to follow up his incredible 2019 victory with a consecutive crown but the odds are stacked against him with a host of top contenders with their own ambitions.

Hard-hitter Bryson DeChambeau has been stealing headlines throughout 2020 and goes into The Masters as one of the hottest favourites.

US duo Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas are also in the elite pack with Jon Rahm, but in a topsy-turvy year, truly anything is possible.

Northern Irish superstar Rory McIlroy will hope for an improvement this time around at Augusta after falling to a disappointing T21 in 2019.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full TV details for The Masters 2020 along with dates, channels, times and more.

When is The Masters 2020?

The Masters will take place between Thursday 12th November 2020 and Sunday 15th November 2020.

It was originally supposed to be held between Thursday 9th April until Sunday 12th April earlier this year.

This is the first time The Masters has been played in the autumn months.

Where is The Masters 2020 course?

The tournament will take place at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA – the only major championship to remain at the same location each year.

The iconic course will be dressed with an orange cloak this year due to the season, providing an inevitably stunning back drop for the world’s finest players to strut their stuff.

How to watch and live stream The Masters 2020 in the UK

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Golf for just £10 a month with no contract, if you don’t already have a Sky Sports package.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

There will be no live coverage of the tournament on BBC in 2020 after Sky signed an exclusive deal with tournament officials.

The Masters 2020 TV schedule

All of the action will take place live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event including featured groups earlier in the day and the leaders each evening.

Thursday 12th November

Featured groups – Sky Sports Golf / Main Event from 12:30pm

Main coverage – Sky Sports Golf / Main Event from 6pm

Friday 13th November

Featured groups – Sky Sports Golf / Main Event from 12:30pm

Main coverage – Sky Sports Golf / Main Event from 6pm

Saturday 14th November

Main coverage – Sky Sports Golf / Main Event from 6pm

Sunday 15th November

Main coverage – Sky Sports Golf / Main Event from 3pm

The Masters 2020 highlights on BBC

BBC will air highlights of the tournament while Sky Sports Golf will also show highlights and round-ups throughout their coverage.

The free-to-air highlights on BBC will be shown at the following times:

Thursday 12th November

BBC Two – 11:30pm

Friday 13th November

BBC Two – 11:20pm

Saturday 14th November

BBC Two – 10:40pm

Sunday 15th November

BBC Two – 10:20pm

Who won The Masters in 2019?

The one and only Tiger Woods made a roaring impression on the crowd in 2019.

It was his fifth Masters triumph, and 15th major overall.

Woods became the second-oldest winner of the tournament at the age of 43.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.