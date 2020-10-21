What channel is Celtic v AC Milan on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Celtic v AC Milan might just be the pick of the opening Europa League fixtures.

The Italian giants are five-time European champions while Celtic can boast of some illustrious continental conquests of their own.

While the Europa League might not be the dream destination for either club, a clash of this magnitude will be more than enough to motivate both sides to be at their best.

Celtic will be desperate to brush their historic Old Firm loss to Rangers under the carpet and the visit of an Italian superpower could provide the opportunity to do just that.

Milan – rightly considered one of the favourites for the competition – have conceded just once in Italy and sit top of Serie A with a perfect record. In short, they will be more than confident of brushing the Scottish champions aside.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v AC Milan on TV and online.

When is Celtic v AC Milan on TV?

Celtic v AC Milan will take place Thursday 22nd October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Celtic v AC Milan will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Rapid Vienna v Arsenal.

What TV channel is Celtic v AC Milan on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

How to live stream Celtic v AC Milan online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Celtic v AC Milan team news

Celtic: The Celtic squad has been ravaged by coronavirus of late, with Hatem Abd Elhamed, Ryan Christie, Nir Bitton and Odsonne Edouard all in quarantine or self-isolating.

You can expect Neil Lennon to play his cards close to his chest this week after someone within the club leaked his starting line-up ahead of the Old Firm derby.

AC Milan: Ante Rebic is ruled out with an elbow injury while Leo Duarte and Matteo Gabbia are also sidelined due to the coronavirus.

Despite the absentees, Milan still have a fabulously strong squad to call upon with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic expected to start.

Our prediction: Celtic v AC Milan

The Italians have been imperious so far this season and will be hoping to keep the juggernaut steaming on when they visit Scotland.

Their hosts will be up against it right from the off but even an empty Celtic Park could prove to be a tricky place to get a result for the Serie A leaders.

They may not have it all their own way, but ultimately, Milan should record a victory.

Our prediction: Celtic 0-2 AC Milan

