What live football is on TV tonight?
Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.
The second round of Premier League fixtures is upon us with a showpiece game primed and ready to thrill us on Sunday afternoon.
Chelsea v Liverpool is expected to be a tense, explosive affair if last season’s showdown is anything to go by.
The pair met on the night Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy with the Reds running out 5-3 winners following a wild clash at Anfield.
The Blues have spent big money over the summer and will be hoping to close the gap on the Reds at the top of the Premier League table.
Elsewhere, a host of tantalising clashes will go ahead including the return of Manchester United to competitive action following a delayed summer break.
Games will continue to be shown across Sky Sports, BT Sport and Premier Sports platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boast another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.
Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV this week.
Friday 18th September
Selected key matches
Coventry v QPR
Competition: Championship
Kick off: 7:45pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Saturday 19th September
Everton v West Brom
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 12:30pm
Live coverage: BT Sport 1
Nottingham Forest v Cardiff
Competition: Championship
Kick off: 12:30pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Leeds v Fulham
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 3pm
Live coverage: BT Sport 1
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 5:30pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Arsenal v West Ham
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 8pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Sunday 20th September
Southampton v Tottenham
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 12pm
Live coverage: BT Sport 1
Hibs v Rangers
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick off: 12pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Newcastle v Brighton
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 2pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Chelsea v Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 4:30pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Leicester v Burnley
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 7pm
Live coverage: BBC One
What games are free-to-air?
Leicester v Burnley will be going ahead live on BBC One as the Premier League handed out extra fixtures to broadcasters given that fans still aren’t able to contend.
Keep checking out our regularly updated guides for the latest information on games and how to watch them.
