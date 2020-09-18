What live football is on TV tonight?

The second round of Premier League fixtures is upon us with a showpiece game primed and ready to thrill us on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea v Liverpool is expected to be a tense, explosive affair if last season’s showdown is anything to go by.

The pair met on the night Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy with the Reds running out 5-3 winners following a wild clash at Anfield.

The Blues have spent big money over the summer and will be hoping to close the gap on the Reds at the top of the Premier League table.

Elsewhere, a host of tantalising clashes will go ahead including the return of Manchester United to competitive action following a delayed summer break.

It’s a big weekend to implement our brand new Fantasy Premier League tips with a whole lot of knee-jerk reactions taking place following the opening round of fixtures.

Games will continue to be shown across Sky Sports, BT Sport and Premier Sports platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boast another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV this week.

Friday 18th September

Selected key matches

Coventry v QPR

Competition: Championship

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Saturday 19th September

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 12:30pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 1

Nottingham Forest v Cardiff

Competition: Championship

Kick off: 12:30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 3pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 1

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 5:30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 8pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Sunday 20th September

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 12pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 1

Hibs v Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick off: 12pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 2pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 4:30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Leicester v Burnley

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 7pm

Live coverage: BBC One

What games are free-to-air?

Leicester v Burnley will be going ahead live on BBC One as the Premier League handed out extra fixtures to broadcasters given that fans still aren’t able to contend.

Keep checking out our regularly updated guides for the latest information on games and how to watch them.

Check out Premier League free-to-air games here.

