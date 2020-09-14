What channel is Brighton v Chelsea on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea are one of the most eagerly-anticipated teams to watch when the Premier League fixtures get underway this weekend.

The Blues travel to face Brighton with a host of new signings and high-profile names desperate to make an immediate impact.

Timo Werner is the most likely to start, though it remains to be seen whether Frank Lampard will throw Kai Havertz straight in at the deep end.

The Chelsea boss will be determined for his side to tighten up at the back, but in terms of goals scored, this season shouldn’t bear any issues.

Brighton have added little to their squad so far in 2020/21 but will trust coach Graham Potter to extract a tune from his crop of existing players.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Chelsea on TV?

Brighton v Chelsea will take place on Monday 14th September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Chelsea will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Tottenham v Everton on Sunday 13th September 2020.

What TV channel is Brighton v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 8pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Brighton v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Brighton v Chelsea team news

Brighton: There are no injury concerns whatsoever for Potter and his team.

Adam Lallana is poised to make his debut after joining from Liverpool while Ben White will return to the XI after impressing on loan at newly-promoted Leeds last year.

Chelsea: Injury concerns galore! New signings Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech are out, while Thiago Silva has only just arrived at the club following his move and Monday will be too soon for him to start.

Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta are fit again, but won’t be rushed back from hamstring injuries.

Mateo Kovacic will serve a suspension, while youngster Billy Gilmour is also ruled out through injury.

Our prediction: Brighton v Chelsea

Chelsea have the makings of a truly terrific team, but they’re coming into this season in disjointed fashion.

It may be some weeks before we see the best of the Blues as their new boys get up to speed and shake off their various injury problems.

However, Werner will be hoping to get off to a bright start, so too will Havertz. Chelsea tend not to keep clean sheets, but should find the net with the attacking resources at their disposal.

Our prediction: Brighton 1-2 Chelsea

