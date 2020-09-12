What channel is Liverpool v Leeds on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leeds United are back in the Premier League after a 16-year absence and first up for boss Marcelo Bielsa is a trip to champions Liverpool.

Liverpool romped to the league title last season and are keen to set an early pace in 2020/2021.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has been preparing for this match ever since the Premier League fixtures were released last month.

The champions are yet to significantly strengthen in the transfer window but still head into the campaign as one of the favourites to win the league.

As for Leeds, they will hope to carry forward the momentum that secured them top spot in the Championship when they rock up at Anfield on Saturday.

When is Liverpool v Leeds on TV?

Liverpool v Leeds will take place on Saturday 12th September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Leeds will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Tottenham v Everton on Sunday 13th September 2020.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v Leeds online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Liverpool v Leeds team news

Liverpool: New signing Konstantinos Tsimikas will miss the game after testing positive for coronavirus during the international break.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Xherdan Shaqiri are both out injured, while Jordan Henderson is a doubt with a knee problem. James Milner is in line to play against his former club.

Leeds: Kalvin Phillips will return from England duty to anchor the Leeds midfield, while Luke Ayling and Liam Cooper should start in the centre of defence.

New signings Rodrigo and Robin Koch are likely to start on the bench as Bielsa sticks to the players he trusted with earning Leeds promotion last term.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Leeds

Leeds will come into this clash hoping to cause an upset on their return to the Premier League, but in reality this is Liverpool’s game to lose.

The Reds may not have strengthened much this summer but that attacking line of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane is a class above what Leeds faced in the Championship.

Bielsa will want his men to muck in behind the ball before hitting Liverpool on the break, which means this could be a long afternoon for the visitors.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Leeds

