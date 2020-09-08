What channel is Denmark v England on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

England will hope to build on their opening Nations League victory when they travel to face Denmark this week.

The Three Lions breathed a sigh of relief following their narrow 1-0 victory over Iceland at the weekend.

Raheem Sterling slotted home a crucial penalty in the 90th minute before Birkir Bjarnason pinged his spot-kick over the bar just moments later.

Several key players were missing from the England ranks, but Gareth Southgate will expected better from his men in their remaining Nations League fixtures regardless of personnel.

Denmark head into this one following a 2-0 defeat to Belgium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Denmark v England game on TV and online.

When is Denmark v England on TV?

Denmark v England will take place on Tuesday 8th September 2020.

Nations League games are being staggered across the week-long international break this September.

What time is kick-off?

Denmark v England will kick off at 7:45pm.

Check out our Nations League fixtures and live football on TV tonight guide for the latest games and kick off times.

What TV channel is Denmark v England on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Denmark v England online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Denmark v England team news

Denmark: It could be an unchanged XI for the Danes with no fresh injury concerns to worry about.

Andreas Cornelius and Zanka are among several stars hoping for a return to the XI, but they may well be left disappointed.

England: Expect a new-look England team as Southgate experiments with his fresh squad.

Kyle Walker is suspended following his red card against Iceland, meaning Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to start.

Jack Grealish picked up a slight knock and missed some training but could receive some game time in the wake of reports that Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden broke coronavirus protocols and could miss out.

Our prediction: Denmark v England

England looked stale and uninventive against Iceland, though it’s hard to expect much more from an unusual starting XI playing their first competitive match after a shortened summer break.

Southgate won’t be – and fans shouldn’t be – too concerned if Tuesday produces another lacklustre showing. Integrating new potential stars may cause teething troubles.

Saying that, England have plenty in attack to justify their favourites tag and will hope Sterling can maintain his strong England record to inspire another win.

Our prediction: Denmark 1-2 England

