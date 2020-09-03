Man Utd transfer news – Latest rumours, signings and done deals

Manchester United are heading into their upcoming Premier League 2020/21 fixtures with more optimism than at any point since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, and they’ll hope to boost spirits even further in the transfer market.

The Red Devils were cut-throat during lockdown with a string of explosive performances orchestrated largely by the brilliance of Bruno Fernandes from midfield.

His signing will justify further spending this summer given the major impact his performances have had on the wider team.

United have opened the wallet to sign Donny van de Beek from Ajax, adding to their midfield ranks, and it feels as though more reinforcements could be around the corner.

Chief executive Ed Woodward has been subjected to immense criticism over the club’s transfer dealings in the past, but he is providing more hits than misses right now, and fans will be excited to see who is next on the agenda.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest Man Utd transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals below.

Man Utd transfer done deals

IN

Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua) Loan

Donny van de Beek (Ajax) £40m

OUT

Alexis Sanchez (Inter Milan) Undisclosed

Tahith Chong (Werder Bremen) Loan

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Oldham) Free

Dion McGee (Released)

Angel Gomes (Released)

Ethan Hamilton (Peterborough) Free

Michael O’Hara (Released)

Largie Ramazani (Released)

George Tanner (Released)

Alex Fojticek (Blackpool) Free

Joel Pereira (Huddersfield) Loan

Matej Kovar (Swindon) Loan

Man Utd transfer news and rumours

The exit of Alexis Sanchez and his seismic wage packet will have come as a major relief to many around the United boardroom, and freed up a little in the budget for more shrewd signings.

All the noise drifting around Manchester at the start of the window revolved around a mega-money move for Jadon Sancho though talk appears to have died down due to his high price tag in an uncertain financial climate.

The Dortmund superstar is likely to remain in United’s sights until he leaves the Bundesliga club, but whether they will be his landing spot remains up in the air.

Following the Sancho saga, United’s attention reportedly turned to Aston Villa ace Jack Grealish.

The lifelong Villa fan and local hero has been at the club from the age of six, but his standout performances last season could see him swap the Midlands for Manchester this summer if the price is right.

RB Leipzig defensive colossus Dayot Upamecano caught the attention of fans around the world for his performances during the Champions League knockout rounds.

He has been heavily linked with a move to United but no firm bids have materialised at the time of writing.

In terms of outgoings, defensive trio Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo are all in the shop window, but it remains to be seen whether any will leave or force their way back into the first-team picture.

