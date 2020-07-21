What channel is Liverpool v Chelsea on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool host Chelsea in their final home game of the Premier League season at Anfield.

The Reds will lift the Premier League trophy for the first time since the league’s inception, their first top division title for 30 years, after the game.

But there’s still plenty up for grabs in this one as Chelsea seek to make the most of their remaining Premier League fixtures.

Frank Lampard’s Blues are close to sealing a place in the Champions League for next season and can do so with a victory here.

At the same time, Chelsea must manage their squad well in the coming days with an FA Cup final to compete in next week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Chelsea game on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Chelsea on TV?

Liverpool v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 22nd July 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Premier League fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Chelsea will kick off at 8:15pm – the match will precede Man Utd v West Ham at 6pm, live on Sky Sports.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 8pm.

The match will also be shown live on the free-to-air Pick TV channel.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Liverpool v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (1/1) Draw (11/4) Chelsea (5/2)

Liverpool v Chelsea team news

Liverpool: Captain Jordan Henderson will miss out on the game through injury but will hoist the trophy high afterwards.

Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren and James Milner are all expected to miss out, meaning defensive options are a little thin.

Chelsea: N’Golo Kante is close to a return but is unlikely to be thrown in at the deep end here.

With Billy Gilmour still out, the Blues will turn to Jorginho to fill in the middle role.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Chelsea

Liverpool are running out the clock, with no domestic or European cup competitions left to fight in.

On the other hand, Chelsea are still fighting on three fronts. They want a top-four place, the FA Cup in their cabinet and remain in the Champions League albeit 3-0 down to Bayern Munich after the first leg of their tie.

Lampard’s men have motivation to succeed here, but they may not be able to go all guns blazing with other competitions on the horizon.

Liverpool have lost a little intensity, but they’ll still be keen to win this one.

Our prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea

(Draw 1-1: 7/1)

