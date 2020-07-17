MotoGP 2020 calendar – how to watch, live stream and highlights
Everything you need to know about how to watch the 2020 MotoGP season including race calendar and TV details
MotoGP is finally geared up to kick-start the 2020 season with a calendar of 17 races for fans to soak up before the end of the year.
The sport has taken an unprecedented break due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, but like many other major events around the world, a ‘new normal’ has been struck in order to begin proceedings.
Dominant champion Marc Marquez triumphed in 2019 with an astonishing record of 11 victories and not finishing out of the top two, barring one early-season retirement.
Spanish compatriots Maverick Vinales and Alex Rins will aim to close the gap in 2020, though Andrea Dovizioso was the closest star to Marquez.
British ace Cal Crutchlow appears set to leave Honda at the end of the season but will be determined to make an impact in 2020 as he begins to ponder his next move.
Check out the full updated 2020 MotoGP season calendar below, including key dates, how to watch and more.
When will the MotoGP season start?
A number of races have been culled and the entire calendar revamped, but we’re ready to roll in Spain this weekend.
The first race of the 2020 MotoGP season will take place on Sunday 19th July from Circuito de Jerez, Spain.
We’ve listed all the times and dates you need to know below, and will continue to update the schedule as new information becomes available.
MotoGP on TV – 2020 race calendar
TV coverage times listed
Spanish Grand Prix
Date: 17th-19th July
Watch live: BT Sport 2 / BT Sport monthly pass
Free Practice 1 – 8am (Friday 17th July)
Free Practice 2 – 12pm (Friday 17th July)
Free Practice 3 – 8am (Saturday 18th July)
Qualifying – 11am (Saturday 18th July)
Race – 9:30am, start at 1pm (Sunday 19th July)
Highlights: Quest
Andalusian Grand Prix
Date: 24-26th July
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass
Highlights: Quest
Czech Grand Prix
Date: 6-9th August
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass
Highlights: Quest
Austrian Grand Prix
Date: 13-16th August
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass
Highlights: Quest
Styrian Grand Prix
Date: 21st-23rd August
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass
Highlights: Quest
San Marino Grand Prix
Date: 10-13th September
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass
Highlights: Quest
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix
Date: 18-20th September
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass
Highlights: Quest
Catalan Grand Prix
Date: 25-27th September
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass
Highlights: Quest
French Grand Prix
Date: 9-11th October
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass
Highlights: Quest
Aragon Grand Prix
Date: 16-18th October
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass
Highlights: Quest
Tereul Grand Prix
Date: 23rd-25th October
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass
Highlights: Quest
European Grand Prix
Date: 6-8th October
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass
Highlights: Quest
Valencia Grand Prix
Date: 13th-15th November
Watch live: BT Sport / BT Sport monthly pass
Highlights: Quest
Grand Prix of the Americas
Date: TBC
Argentinian Grand Prix
Date: TBC
Thailand Grand Prix
Date: TBC
Malaysian Grand Prix
Date: TBC
How to watch MotoGP on TV and live stream
Every MotoGP session – from practice to qualifying to races – will be shown live on BT Sport.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £15.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.
If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.
How to watch MotoGP highlights
Quest TV is expected to air highlights throughout the 2020 season.
Further details about specific timings will be confirmed prior to the new season.