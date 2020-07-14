What live football is on TV tonight?

The summer of football continues to zip from drama to drama with less than two weeks to go until the final day of action for most European leagues.

Another raft of midweek Premier League fixtures are upon us, with plenty to be decided at both ends of the Premier League table in particular.

Manchester United failed to beat Southampton last night, allowing Chelsea and Leicester a chance to take a huge sigh of relief.

Frank Lampard’s Blues are in action tonight against Norwich – who are already confirmed to be playing Championship football next season – and know that anything less than a resounding win is not good enough.

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports and will be made available on free-to-air channel Pick TV like so many games have been throughout lockdown.

Elsewhere, West Brom continue their surge towards replacing Norwich in the Premier League with a crucial encounter against Fulham.

The Championship battle could determine the automatic places as well as have a huge bearing on the play-off picture, making it an essential watch for fans and neutrals alike.

Games for the remainder of lockdown will be spread across a range of platforms including Sky Sports, BT Sport and even BBC who are dabbling with broadcasting live Premier League games for the first time.

Tuesday 14th July

Key games included below. All UK times.

West Brom v Fulham

Competition: Championship

Kick off: 5pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football/Main Event/NOW TV

The Championship promotion battle is sharpening to a point with West Brom on the verge of a return to the top flight. If the Baggies win today, they will be six points ahead of Brentford, who have three games left to play. However, fourth-placed Fulham won’t relent in their bid to finish third… or higher.

Chelsea v Norwich

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 8:15pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event/NOW TV/Pick TV/Sky One

Chelsea take on relegated Norwich in a game of huge significance for the Blues. Manchester United failed to capitalise on the top-four battle last night, meaning Frank Lampard’s men remain narrowly in front. However, they can’t afford any form of slip-up against Norwich.

What games are free-to-air?

In addition to a wide range of games being shown across subscription platforms, football fans will be treated to more live free-to-air Premier League games than ever before.

Chelsea v Norwich is the only Premier League fixture tonight, and yes, it’s free to watch for everyone on Pick TV!

Many Sky Sports games will be shown on their free-to-air Pick TV channel – 25 in total – so keep checking out our regularly updated guides.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up across all channels, check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

