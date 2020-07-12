What time is the Styrian Grand Prix? Start time, qualifying, TV coverage and race guide

It’s fair to say that while fans have endured an agonising wait for the F1 2020 calendar to grind into gear, they were richly rewarded with a rip-roaring opener in Austria last weekend.

And due to the reorganised race schedule, teams have remained in position for a second shot at the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix this weekend.

Mercedes star Valtteri Bottas claimed an excellent win, followed by Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc on the podium, while there was a terrific moment for young British star Lando Norris who grabbed his first podium finish.

The McLaren ace finished the race in fourth position, roughly 4.8 seconds behind world champion Lewis Hamilton, but a five-second penalty for the Mercedes man saw Norris scramble into third overall.

Just 11 cars made it to the finish line during the Austrian Grand Prix, but teams will have enjoyed a settled week to make the necessary planning adjustments for back-to-back clashes in Spielberg.

We’ve got all the details about the upcoming Styrian Grand Prix including the race start time, qualifying times, TV coverage details and importantly, why it’s called the Styrian Grand Prix in the first place.

When is the Styrian Grand Prix?

The Styrian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 12th July 2020 and will be the second race of the 2020 Formula 1 season.

It will be the first of potentially several back-to-back Grands Prix on the same track under different names this season, with a similar setup going ahead at Silverstone later in the summer.

What time does it start?

The race begins at 2:10pm (UK time) after drivers engage in inevitably heated qualifying sessions over the course of the weekend

We’ve included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend further down the page.

What channel is the Styrian Grand Prix on?

You can watch every Formula 1 race live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream the Styrian Grand Prix online

You can watch the Grand Prix with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

What time is Styrian Grand Prix qualifying?

The full schedule for the weekend is as follows:

Styrian Grand Prix practice

Friday 10th July (from 9:30am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 1 – 10am

Practice 2 – 2pm

Saturday 11th July (from 10:45am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 3 – 11am

Styrian Grand Prix qualifying

Saturday 11th July (from 1:30pm on Sky Sports F1)

Qualifying – 2pm

Styrian Grand Prix

Sunday 12th July (from 1pm on Sky Sports F1)

Race – 2:10pm

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix?

Same race, different day, right? There won’t be any difference between last weekend’s Grand Prix compared to this one, other than the name – and perhaps the results!

In order to differentiate between the two Grands Prix taking place in Spielberg, Austria, organisers announced that the first race would maintain its name as the Austrian Grand Prix and the second would become the Styrian Grand Prix.

Styria is the state of Austria that the race is being held in. It’s a region in the south east of the country, with Graz – the second largest city in the nation after Vienna – as its capital.

Between 2008 and 2012, F1 labelled the Grand Prix in Valencia as the European Grand Prix to differentiate it from the Spanish Grand Prix taking place in Barcelona. However, back-to-back races at the same circuit have not been encountered before.

In The Pit Lane with David Croft – Exclusive Styrian Grand Prix preview

For the full breakdown of F1 races coming up check out our F1 2020 calendar guide.

